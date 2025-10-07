Fayaz Khan pleaded not guilty to a charge of making a threat to kill the Reform UK leader last year

Nigel Farage has told a court that a migrant used TikTok to threaten to kill him and to "marry his sister". Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Nigel Farage has told a court that a migrant used TikTok to threaten to kill him and to "marry his sister".

Fayaz Khan, 26, pleaded not guilty to a charge of making a threat to kill the Reform UK leader between October 12 and 15 last year in a post that Mr Farage said was "pretty chilling". A jury at Southwark Crown Court was told on Tuesday that Khan had a "very large presence online" with his videos on TikTok, under the username "madapasa", amassing hundreds of thousands of views. Opening the trial, prosecutor Peter Ratliff said Khan's videos were focussed in autumn last year on his attempts to come to the UK "by small boat" - with the defendant being an Afghan national who had lived in Stockholm, Sweden, since 2019. On October 12 last year, Mr Farage uploaded a video to YouTube titled "the journey of an illegal migrant" which highlighted Khan and referenced "young males of fighting age coming into our country about whom we know very little". Read More: What is Antifa? Reform says Labour inviting group to 'take up arms against Farage' Read More: 'We're ready to win': Zack Polanski vows Greens 'aren't messing around' as he attacks Starmer and Farage

The court heard that Mr Khan's TikTok detailed his journey as an Afghan migrant trying to reach Britain. Picture: Getty

The prosecution said Khan responded with a video on October 14, which was played to the jury, in which Khan appears to say: "Englishman Nigel, don't talk s*** about me. "You not know me. I come to England because I want to marry with your sister. You not know me. "I'm coming to England. I'm going to pop, pop, pop." Mr Ratliff told jurors that while Khan said "pop, pop, pop" he made "gun gestures with his hand", as well as headbutting the camera during the video, and pointing to an AK47 tattoo on his face to "emphasise he wasn't joking". Khan subsequently arrived in the UK on a small boat later that month. Mr Farage said Khan's video was "pretty chilling", adding "given his proximity to guns and love of guns, I was genuinely worried". The Reform UK leader, wearing a dark suit and a pink tie, added: "He says he's coming to England and he's going to shoot me. "I understood that very clearly indeed as did many people who saw it at the same time."

Farage said: "It's quite unusual for a person to be advertising their own journey [across the Channel]". Picture: Getty