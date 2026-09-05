The Reform UK leader is expected to give a closing speech to attendees at his party conference on Saturday.

Reform UK Party Leader Nigel Farage delivers a keynote speech during the annual Reform UK party conference. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

Nigel Farage is to give the closing address at Reform UK’s conference following the party’s ongoing row about political donations.

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Reform UK Party Leader Nigel Farage gestures to supporters on the first day of the Reform Party conference. Picture: Getty

The footage was part of an investigation by undercover group Verbatim, who posed as an American donor and his son who had paid for polling allegedly commissioned by Reform and were seeking to channel money to the party. Farage told LBC’s Nick Ferrari that the story is a “clear case of entrapment.” Accepting donations from a foreign company, including donations in kind such as polling, could constitute a criminal offence, and the party has been reported to the police. The Liberal Democrats have also asked Parliament’s standards watchdog to investigate the claims. Two people who appeared in the footage, Dan Jukes, a long-serving Farage aide, and James Orr, the party’s head of policy, have stood down pending an internal investigation.

Demonstrators carrying banners gather outside Birmingham International Station to protest the Reform UK Party Conference. Picture: Getty