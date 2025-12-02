The Financial Times reported that Mr Farage had told donors he would do a deal with the Tories in order to help his party win the next General Election

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has told donors he expects his party to do an election deal with the Conservatives in a bid to clear his path to Downing Street. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has rubbished reports he told donors he expects the party to do an election deal with the Conservatives to clear his path to Downing Street.

Mr Farage's party is currently leaps and bounds in front of rivals in opinion polls, but the Financial Times reported on Tuesday that he had backed plans to do a deal with Kemi Badenoch's Tories in order to secure a victory. A donor to the right-wing outfit told the Financial Times that the deal could either be a merger to create a new mega-party - or an agreement not to stand against each other. In response, the Reform leader said: "After 14 years of dishonesty & lies they should never be forgiven. The idea I'd work with them is ludicrous. "They betrayed my trust in 2019 & we will ensure they cease to be a national party in May."

The Conservatives also dismissed the reports - taking shots at Reforms plans on welfare spending and policies on Russia. Picture: Getty

The reports had suggested cooperation could see a similar pact to the one that Boris Johnson's Tories and Farage's Brexit Party struck in 2019. The agreement saw the Brexit Party, a predecessor to Reform UK, stand down in Tory-held seats and allowed Johnson to sweep to an 80-seat majority at the December General Election. But the Tories too dismissed the reports - taking shots at Reforms plans on welfare spending and policies on Russia. A Conservative Party spokesperson told LBC: “Under Kemi Badenoch’s leadership the Conservatives will not be considering any deals or pacts. "Reform want higher welfare spending and to cosy up to Putin. Only the Conservatives have the team, the plan, and the backbone to deliver.”

On Monday, three former Tory MPs who lost their seats at last year's General Election announced they had joined Reform. Picture: Getty