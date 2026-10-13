Meanwhile, Russia hit at least six energy targets in deadly airstrikes across Ukraine during the 'ceasefire'

Reform UK leader, Nigel Farage, speaks at a press conference on October 12, 2026 in Hythe. Picture: Carl Court/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Nigel Farage has expressed his "disappointment" with Donald Trump for making a diesel deal with Vladimir Putin, but says Germany and other EU countries are the "real villains" for also buying Russian gas.

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The Reform UK leader's comments come after the US President lashed out at Europe as continental leaders sought to find a way to force Putin to the negotiating table in order to end the Ukraine war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Mr Trump to support the war-ravaged nation more, urging US officials to "see the truth" about Putin's invasion. Mr Farage, who has previously had a close relationship with the President, told LBC's Nick Ferrari that he doesn't agree with what Mr Trump has done, but he isn't the only leader accepting gas from Russia. Read More: Streeting backs 'courageous' Zelenskyy after Trump said Ukraine needs a new leader Read More: Trump officials raid home of Democrat Ilhan Omar as Somali-born congresswoman slams 'political intimidation'

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as he departs the White House on the South Lawn on October 10. Picture: Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

He said: "I was a bit disappointed, I'll be honest with you. Although the real villain of the piece here is not Trump, let's be frank. "The real villain of the piece here is Germany and other European Union countries who have been buying vast amounts of Russian gas ever since the Ukrainian invasion, and no one ever talks about it. "I don't agree with what Trump has done, but let's open our eyes to what Mr Burnham's friends in the EU have been doing. "The problem (in the US) is the price of gas - in particular diesel - has in the best part doubled. "Trump was always very, very sceptical about foreign wars and he now finds himself in a real mess. It's going to be very tough for the republicans in three weeks time." Tensions between the US and Europe have peaked and troughed since Mr Trump's return to the White House in January 2025. Meanwhile, Russia hit at least six energy targets during deadly airstrikes across Ukraine. In Kyiv, a new Russian strike on a high-rise apartment block killed two people and injured at least nine, while attacks in other regions killed at least six people, officials said. New strikes also targeted Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city in the northeast, killing at least three people and further strikes in the morning wounded at least 22.

The President sparked fury when he announced that he would allow sanctions to be loosened so he could import 300,000 tons of diesel to bring down fuel prices before November's mid-term elections. This flew in the face of a previous agreement between the US and Europe that Putin would come to the negotiating table if economic pressure was intensified. Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: “The European Union paid Russia $250bn [£189bn] for energy, and the fake news media doesn’t want to get near that story. “I made the right choice for the American people.” The new row came after Trump unilaterally claimed that “both parties have agreed” to a ceasefire on energy sites “effective immediately” last week.