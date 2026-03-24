Nigel Farage has vowed to scrap the generational smoking ban if Reform UK wins the next general election.

In an opinion piece in the Telegraph, Mr Farage, who is himself a smoker, said the laws were "pious grandstanding that is masquerading as legislation".

The move is currently progressing through Parliament as part of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, and is expected to be added to the statute books soon.

The party's leader said the proposed ban, which would see people born in 2009 or later banned from ever buying tobacco products, would be scrapped by a Reform government.

"I can promise that the generational smoking ban will not last long if Reform gets the chance to start rebuilding our mismanaged country," he wrote.

"There are other far more effective and civilised ways to ensure that young people do not take up vaping and smoking, and so protect their health for decades to come.

"As for those like me, known to enjoy a pint and a cigarette, we have been told the risks and we are prepared to take our chances."

The Reform leader called the ban, which has been supported by Sir Keir Starmer and former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, "plainly idiotic".

"How is the ban meant to work?," Mr Farage asked.

"Ten years from now, a 27-year-old will not be legally able to buy cigarettes, but a 28-year-old will be able to."

"A decade later 37-year-olds will not be deemed old enough to smoke, but 38-year-olds will be free to do so."