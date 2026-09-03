Nigel Farage will vow to make Parliament sit seven days a week to “fix” Britain if Reform UK wins the next election,

Farage is set to address his party conference on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Nigel Farage will vow to make Parliament sit seven days a week to “fix” Britain if Reform UK wins the next election, as he addresses his party conference on Friday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The annual gathering at Birmingham’s NEC has been billed as setting out the party’s plans for the first 100 days of a possible Reform government. Mr Farage is expected to say he would declare a “national emergency” on the first day of government, introducing a flood of legislation and doing “anything and everything” to deliver the party’s policies. In the first of his two speeches at the conference, he will say: “Within days of winning the general election, we will introduce dozens of Bills and force Parliament to sit all through summer for seven days a week to pass them. “Britain is in serious trouble. We don’t have time to wait around to fix it.” Read more: Tories overtake Reform in polls thanks to Farage's 'fishy' finances and Kemi's 'good leadership', party chairman claims Read more: 'It's clearly working': Burnham hails cross-Channel deal to tackle small boats as PM and Macron agree to scale up action

Mr Farage is expected to say he would declare a “national emergency” on the first day of government. Picture: Getty

The two-day conference in Birmingham is expected to hear from other senior Reform figures setting out their own pledges for their first 100 days in office, as well as an address from Jordan Bardella, leader of the French National Rally. Mr Farage is expected to announce that any frontbenchers who fail to achieve those targets “will be sacked”. He is also due to make his own promise to focus on reducing the cost of living and lead on efforts to end small boat crossings in the Channel. This summer saw the lowest number of crossings in six years, while the overall number for the year is at its lowest since 2021, but the subject remains a key issue with 16,513 people making the journey so far this year. Meanwhile, party deputy leader Richard Tice is expected to promise to cut environmental levies from energy bills when he makes his own address to the conference on Friday. By cutting taxes on gas generators, permanently removing VAT from energy bills and scrapping policies including the renewables obligation, feed-in tariffs and the warm homes discount, he will promise to reduce household energy bills by £250.

Party deputy leader Richard Tice is expected to promise to cut environmental levies from energy bills. Picture: Alamy