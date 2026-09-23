More than 48,000 people had their criminal convictions overturned after a 2024 ruling that train companies had spent years unlawfully using the fast-track Single Justice Procedure (SJP) to prosecute alleged fare dodging

Almost £5m paid out to miscarriage of justice victims accused of fare dodging. Picture: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Nearly £5 million has been paid out to victims of one of Britain’s biggest miscarriages of justice but thousands of people may still not know they were affected by the scandal, it has been revealed.

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More than 48,000 people had their criminal convictions overturned after a 2024 ruling that train companies had spent years unlawfully using the fast-track Single Justice Procedure (SJP) to prosecute alleged fare dodging. Letters went out to all the people who had been wrongly convicted, and newly released Ministry of Justice (MoJ) data shows £4,900,096 in fines, costs, and court fees have been repaid so far. But figures show that more than half the people who paid their fines have not yet come forward, with £2,603,463 in financial penalties waiting to be repaid, while thousands more affected people may not even know that their convictions have been overturned. Read more: Burnham takes aim at Russia in UN speech as he declares 'Britain is back' on world stage Read more: Six arrested at anti-migrant protest after small boat spent '33 hours at sea'

After the data release, thanks to a Freedom of Information Act request, the MoJ has been accused of not doing enough to track down all the victims of the scandal. Penelope Gibbs, the director of campaign group Transform Justice which obtained the data, said: “The biggest miscarriage of justice in English and Welsh history has been compounded by the unwillingness of the state to find and compensate victims. “The State should make every effort to ensure people know their criminal conviction is null and void. “The Ministry of Justice has no idea whether most of the victims do. “They should also compensate everyone who paid an average of £319 in fines and costs for not having the right train ticket. Compensating a minority of victims is no way good enough.”

An Avanti West Coast Pendolino train arrives at Manchester Piccadilly railway station. Picture: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

The scale of the problem was revealed in August 2024, when chief magistrate Paul Goldspring ruled on six test cases of prosecutions for fare evasion, finding that they were invalid because they had been brought through the Single Justice Procedure. The fast-track court process, which allows magistrates to convict and sentence in private, can only be used for a specific set of offences decided on by Parliament and Judge Goldspring concluded MPs “didn’t envisage these offences being prosecuted through the Single Justice Procedure”. The MoJ is understood to have used last-known addresses to write to all 48,222 affected people, telling them convictions dating from 2018 and 2023 have been quashed.

A total of 23,510 of them had paid the original fine after being convicted, but only 10,339 responded to collect their repayment. The MoJ says it is continuing to make efforts to contact everyone who was wrongly convicted, but did not elaborate on the steps being taken to track down those who have changed address in the intervening years. Eight train firms: Northern, Transpennine, Avanti West Coast, Greater Anglia, Great Western Railway, Arriva Rail Northern, Merseyrail, Govia and C2C – were found to have brought invalid prosecutions, with many involving allegations of fare evasion under the Regulation of Railways Act 1889, which is not on Parliament’s list of approved offences for the Single Justice Procedure. The MoJ said train companies have paid back prosecution costs and compensation, while the Government has repaid fines and victim surcharges.

Nearly £5 million has been paid out to victims of one of Britain’s biggest miscarriages of justice but thousands of people may still not know they were affected by the scandal. Picture: Alamy