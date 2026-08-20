The manager of a farm with a Titanic-themed ride spoke to Henry Riley about his decision to keep it running

The Titanic-themed ride at Graveley Fruit Farm has received backlash on social media. Picture: Screenshot

By Sophie Clark

A farm manager has defended his decision to keep his Titanic-themed ride open despite criticism that it is insensitive to victims of the disaster.

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Graveley Fruit Farm near Hitchin, Hertfordshire, hosts a number of rides on its land, including a replica Titanic which tips from side to side, mirroring how the ship infamously broke apart on an iceberg. The real Titanic was marketed as an unsinkable ship but met its tragic end on April 15, 1912, when it struck an iceberg, puncturing the hull. Approximately 1,500 people died in the disaster. The majority of those who perished were third class passengers. Manager Will Campbell-Gray spoke to Henry Riley on LBC, saying he does "have a bit of sympathy" over the backlash. But he then added: "The reality is that it's probably from naivety, but the reality is we never had any intention of making light of the dead at all. It really is just a children's ride, and hopefully, while they're doing it, they can be educated in Titanic” QUOTE from guest on LBC Read more: Explosive-laden WWII Thames shipwreck 'to have masts removed' over fears vessel is 'sitting duck' for drone attack Read more: 'Holy grail' shipwreck with £15,000,000,000 worth of treasure found in Caribbean

The Titanic ride tips over creating a big slide. Picture: Screenshot

This is not the first time that Graveley Farm has been criticised for its Titanic ride. The farm changed the ride’s name to The Big Tipper when it opened last year following complaints, but, according to Campbell-Gray, he and his wife then received death threats online and were pressured into changing the name back to The Titanic. Campbell-Gray told Henry: "We changed it to The Big Tipper. And we got way, way more backlash for changing it to The Big Tipper. "We got to the point where my wife, who does the social media, got death threats. "It got really quite intense, and we thought... actually, no, let's keep it as Titanic and change it back to Titanic from the Big Tipper."

A view of the sign at the Titanic Memorial Garden in Belfast. Picture: Getty