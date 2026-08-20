Farm defends Titanic-themed ride after backlash to attraction based on doomed voyage
The manager of a farm with a Titanic-themed ride spoke to Henry Riley about his decision to keep it running
A farm manager has defended his decision to keep his Titanic-themed ride open despite criticism that it is insensitive to victims of the disaster.
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Graveley Fruit Farm near Hitchin, Hertfordshire, hosts a number of rides on its land, including a replica Titanic which tips from side to side, mirroring how the ship infamously broke apart on an iceberg.
The real Titanic was marketed as an unsinkable ship but met its tragic end on April 15, 1912, when it struck an iceberg, puncturing the hull. Approximately 1,500 people died in the disaster. The majority of those who perished were third class passengers.
Manager Will Campbell-Gray spoke to Henry Riley on LBC, saying he does "have a bit of sympathy" over the backlash.
But he then added: "The reality is that it's probably from naivety, but the reality is we never had any intention of making light of the dead at all. It really is just a children's ride, and hopefully, while they're doing it, they can be educated in Titanic”
QUOTE from guest on LBC
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This is not the first time that Graveley Farm has been criticised for its Titanic ride. The farm changed the ride’s name to The Big Tipper when it opened last year following complaints, but, according to Campbell-Gray, he and his wife then received death threats online and were pressured into changing the name back to The Titanic.
Campbell-Gray told Henry: "We changed it to The Big Tipper. And we got way, way more backlash for changing it to The Big Tipper.
"We got to the point where my wife, who does the social media, got death threats.
"It got really quite intense, and we thought... actually, no, let's keep it as Titanic and change it back to Titanic from the Big Tipper."
He told LBC that he is surprised by the amount of backlash his farm has received over social media.
The attraction is advertised on the farm’s website as “an exhilarating ride,” and “ a unique, thrill-filled experience you’ll want to try again and again.”
Victims of the Titanic drowned in freezing cold water in the Atlantic Ocean at approximately two in the morning. It is one of the most deadly peacetime maritime disasters in history.
The ship’s disaster has maintained a stronghold on cultural memory since its sinking over 100 years ago. James Cameron’s blockbuster film, Titanic, won 11 Academy Awards, Titanique, a parody musical based on the film, played to sold-out audiences on Broadway and the West End.
The wreck has also led to more tragedy in the 21st century, as people hoping to see the ship for themselves aboard the Titan Submersible in 2023 lost their lives when the vessel imploded.
The Titan Submersible disaster also garnered a high level of attention from the public as it took several days for the boat to be recovered from the ocean.