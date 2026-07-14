Marcus Smith was pronounced dead at the scene after having suffered a fatal gunshot wound in May 2024

Rob Lomas, pictured on a fundraising page. Picture: Go Fund Me

By Alex Storey

A farmer arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenage intruder was shot dead on his property has been told he will face no further action.

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Rob Lomas was arrested after Marcus Smith, 19, died on the remote land in Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire, in May 2024. Mr Lomas, in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of murder and has remained on bail since, but the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it has since decided that he will not face criminal charges. He discharged a legally held firearm when confronted with burglars in his home, leading to the death of Mr Smith and causing serious injuries to another person on his property on Eccles Road. Read more: Ann Widdecombe was the victim of a 'targeted attack' as suspect is held for another seven days over her 'murder' Read more: Burnham calls for ‘serious review’ into MP safety after Ann Widdecombe killing

Mr Smith, 19, died at the scene in May 2024. Picture: Social Media

Prosecutors said the decision was based on the homeowner's right to defend himself. Derbyshire Police said it carried out an investigation and passed a file of evidence to specialist lawyers at the CPS, who decided that a charge would not be brought. Janine McKinney, chief crown prosecutor for CPS East Midlands, said: "After careful analysis of all the evidence gathered during the police investigation, our prosecutors have decided that there will be no criminal charges in relation to the death of Marcus Smith or the serious injury of another male.

Eccles Road. Picture: Google

"This decision has been made in accordance with our statutory legal tests as prosecutors and the law surrounding the householder’s rights to defend themself. "Our thoughts are with Mr Smith’s family and loved ones." Three men will face proceedings for burglary in relation to the incident and a burglary at the same property the night before. Not long after the incident, an online fundraiser was set up by Mr Lomas' family and raised more than £60,000. It described Mr Lomas having "encountered intruders inside his property, having had a burglary the night prior also".