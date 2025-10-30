Nick Beynon, 61, was told to remove the animals from the picturesque cliffs at Rhossili, on the Gower Peninsula in South Wales, by December 1

Nick Beynon, 61, from Gower, Swansea, proudly tends to his beloved ponies on the windswept headland of Rhossili. Picture: HIVE INSIDER/Joann Randles

By Frankie Elliott

A farmer is "hellbent" on taking on the National Trust after officials ordered him to remove his horses from a clifftop because of "health and safety" fears.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nick Beynon, 61, was told to remove the animals from the picturesque cliffs at Rhossili, on the Gower Peninsula in South Wales, by December 1. The trust claimed in a letter to Mr Beynon that his horse numbers exceeded "the agreed limit" under ancient grazing rights, adding that it had received several "complaints" after one of his stallions escaped through a gate. The experienced farmer was shocked by the "nasty letter", which he said "came out of the blue". In it, the Trust asked him to provide information on his grazing rights - a legal entitlement to allow livestock to feed in a specific area. They also told him that the number of horses needed to be reduced to fall in line with the grazing limit. Read more: Flight school helicopter crashes in field just minutes after take-off as police warn people to avoid the area Read more: Gen Z are replacing Christmas turkey with curry or pizza

The Trust claimed in a letter to Mr Beynon that his horse numbers exceeded "the agreed limit" under ancient grazing rights. Picture: Alamy

But Mr Beynon is determined to keep the horses on the cliff, insisting his family have been farming in the area for generations. He added that he would be forced to sell any animals removed from the beauty spot, which would be a "loss for the community". "I've got better things to do in life than chasing round solicitors and digging out facts," Mr Beynon said. "My family has had the horses for years and we own the land joining the cliff." Farmers in the area have rallied behind Mr Beynon in his battle against the Trust, describing its request as "impossible" and "insensitive". "The horses are special and they've been there for over 100 years," said local farmer Rob Morgan. Mr Beynon claims the issue lies in the fact that the land boundaries are not properly fenced, with a gate costing a "couple of hundred pounds" needing to be fixed to stop the horses from escaping.

The National Trust's request has been described as request as "impossible" and "insensitive". Picture: Alamy