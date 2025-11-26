Wednesday’s protest adds further pressure on the Chancellor to axe plans to introduce inheritance tax on farming land and businesses

The Met said it stopped at least 20 tractors in the Richmond Terrace area, where any individual taking part in the farmers’ protest must remain. Picture: Getty

Farmers have defied police orders and brought tractors to a Budget day protest in Westminster as they call on Rachel Reeves to scrap proposed inheritance tax changes.

They brought rush-hour traffic to a standstill and repeatedly sounded their horns while officers stood around watching. The Met said it stopped at least 20 tractors in the Richmond Terrace area, where any individual taking part in the farmers’ protest must remain. Wednesday’s protest adds further pressure on Reeves to axe plans to introduce inheritance tax on farming land and businesses. The Chancellor’s proposals to introduce a 20 per cent rate on agricultural land and businesses worth more than £1 million have become a political flashpoint for a sector struggling with rising costs, tough market conditions and worsening climate impacts.

One of those who drove up for the protest in their tractor was farmer Kurt Morten, who left his farm in Handover in Hampshire at 1.30am this morning. "We want total abolishment of inheritance tax. Not just for farmers. For everybody. It's a death tax. Nobody should have to pay it," he told LBC. "We are waiting to see if we will be taxed fresh air this afternoon. We are also hear to show them this is a warning shot. If they don't go on to change it, it'll be worse then this. "We want to see common sense on everything. We fear there is going to be more taxes for everybody. We are not just hear today for farmers, we are here today for everyone." Paul Gooding-Down, from Glastonbury in Somerset, was one of the protest organisers who had set up the original agreement with the Met, which allowed demonstrators to bring their tractors to London. "We were originally told we could take tractors into Whitehall and were allowed to drop three loads of compost to show we are not going away and to show without us there is no food," he told LBC. But because of the police U-turn, Mr Gooding-Down says hundreds of farmers are "stuck and there are tractors all over London".

"I left home at 9am yesterday morning and was told at 4pm that the Met had cancelled this agreement. I drove in this morning and was told by officers we were not allowed into London with any tractors or vehicles," he added. "Our intention was just to come up and say we are here. If it means we have got just a little bit of chaos. But now we are trying to get round to where we should be and we can't get there. Now we are stuck and there are tractors all over London." Today's protest the latest in a string of demonstrations by farmers against the proposed changes. Last December, thousands of protesters gathered along Whitehall and angry farmers drove their tractors outside Parliament, demonstrating against the plans which farmers said put their businesses, futures and food security at risk.

