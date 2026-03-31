Rural policing teams on the lookout for hare coursing. Picture: LBC

By Henry Riley

Farmers and landowners in a sleepy village in North Essex are too afraid to give their names for fear of the consequences from hare coursers, saying they are being "terrorised" by those responsible.

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LBC was granted exclusive access to Essex Police's Rural Engagement Team, after farmers from Lindsell, in Uttlesford, said they were fearing for their safety after an increase in hare coursing. Hare coursing is an illegal blood sport where dogs chase hares across open, often flat farmland. It usually involves gambling, with high stakes placed on the dogs speed, or the number of "turns" made until the animal is caught by a hound. In 2004 the practice was made illegal through the Hunting Act, and today can be punishable with an unlimited fine or up to six months in prison - yet the practice persists. In Lindsell, a quiet village with just a few hundred residents in Uttlesford, Essex Police's Rural Engagement Team is attempting to crack down on those responsible. Read more: Starmer to chair emergency Cobra meeting as Iran war fuels economic crisis as PM warns 'Government can't do it on its own' Read more: Police to stop probing 'non-crime hate' as ministers say focus must shift to real offences

A police source said hare coursing is being live streamed to audiences overseas who gamble on it. Picture: LBC

Inspector Terry Jacobs says it's a priority for the force, with two thirds of the county classed as rural. "People are out in these areas because it's rural and isolated. There aren't many people around, there's not passers by - and that is what plays into the advantage of those hare coursing", he told LBC. The senior officer who heads up the Rural Engagement Team said that it was "close knit" communities involved in the rural criminality with "a lot of money involved". "There is anecdotal evidence this is live streamed", he added. LBC understands through one police source that it has been live streamed to China for people to bet on. Government minister Luke Pollard previously supported this claim back in 2022, with similar comments made by the Wiltshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Wilkinson.

Hare coursing is blighting a village in Essex. Picture: LBC

Despite strong words and increased patrols, however, those who fall victim to this crime are at a loss. Two farmers LBC visited in Uttlesford didn't want to be named, with one telling us that they've experienced "nearly 200 incidents of hare coursing this season since crops were combined in July". They also claimed farmers had been assaulted, with one in a neighbouring county having their "jaw broken with [an] iron bar[s]". "The hare coursers know they're going to get away with it", the farmer told LBC. Inspector Jacobs acknowledged that those perpetrating the crime "will threaten, be abusive, and they'll be violent to land owners" as well as driving over fields and damaging crops. He explained that with few passers by, and the quiet nature of the village, it plays into the advantage of the criminals. Essex Police report a spike in the number of reports across the county this year. In 2025 there were 181 hare coursing incidents reported - whilst 2026 saw 325 reports. Though not every report is a confirmed case of hare coursing, there is a growing recognition of the scale of the issue by police. The rural engagement team have carried out 192 patrols of the Uttlesford district, with 14 specific engagement meetings in the Lindsell and Stebbing area - as well as a number of reassurance and prevention visits to victims of the crime. Officers here point to new technology techniques such as trail cameras and a drone in order to catch offenders. PC Luke Jones told LBC that the force, using funds from the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA), was able to authorise the purchase of 11 trail cameras, with 7 deployments in Lindsell leading to "excellent results". Meanwhile acting Sergeant Callum Barber said the deployment of a drone were a "really important tool" allowing a birds eye view from the technology allows enables "gold standard evidence" by using the zoom to see a car's number plate from around a mile away.

Inspector Terry Jacobs says they are making hare coursing a priority. Picture: LBC