Farmers threaten Britain: ‘We will block the roads’
| Updated: 1h ago
Farmers in Ireland blocked roads in protest of rising fuel prices - and it worked - securing a €500 million rescue package. Will farmers in Britain follow suit?
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04:44 Herefordshire farmer Ben Andrews explains the logic and likelihood of a similar protest in the UK.
11:42 Caller Shaheed wouldn't support the protests... and let's James know about it.
16:52 Caller Matt thinks food security is a national priority.
20:41 Caller Barry says he would join the farmers in their protest.