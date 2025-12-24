Shadow environment secretary Victoria Atkins criticised the Government for making the announcement so close to Christmas, with Parliament in recess and currently unable to scrutinise it “properly”

Farmers protesting in Westminster with placards and tractors against a rise in inheritance tax on the 26th of November 2025 in London, United Kingdom. Picture: Andrew Aitchison / In pictures via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The personal cost that farming families have endured will not be forgotten, the Conservatives said, following the Government’s climbdown over inheritance tax.

Labour’s watered-down plans will see the relief threshold for farmers raised from £1 million to £2.5 million. This comes after months of protests and warnings over farmers contemplating suicide to avoid the taxes as they pass their businesses from generation to generation. A farmer whose father killed himself the day before last October’s budget amid worries over the inheritance tax changes said he hoped the change will “prevent a flood of suicides running up to the commencement in April”. Jonathan Charlesworth welcomed the U-turn, but accused ministers of “a complete lack of understanding and compassion” towards rural communities. Shadow environment secretary Victoria Atkins criticised the Government for making the announcement so close to Christmas, with Parliament in recess and currently unable to scrutinise it “properly”.

Shadow Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Victoria Atkins. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The higher threshold, which will take effect in April, will allow spouses or civil partners to pass on up to £5 million in qualifying agricultural or business assets between them before paying inheritance tax – on top of existing allowances, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said on Tuesday. Above that allowance, farmers will get 50 per cent relief on qualifying assets and will pay a reduced effective rate of up to 20 per cent, rather than the standard 40 per cent. The number of estates facing higher inheritance tax will be reduced from around 2,000 under the original plans to up to 1,100, hitting only the largest farms, according to the Government. Farmers currently do not pay inheritance tax on agricultural and business assets which they pass on. Under Labour’s initial proposal, the full 100 per cent relief was to be restricted to the first £1 million of property. Speaking to Sky News on Wednesday, Ms Atkins said: “Whilst this is a welcome U-turn, nonetheless, it has come at a very, very high economic cost, because we know that business investment and business confidence has plummeted. “This Government is overseeing record farm closures, but it’s also come at a huge personal cost as well, for many families, and that will not be forgotten, I suspect, by them.”

Two women hold a banner reading 'Save Our Farms' during a protest by farmers in Westminster on the day of the second Budget statement by UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves on 26th November 2025 in London. Picture: Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images