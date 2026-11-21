Our agreement with the EU will be the change our food and drink businesses have been calling out for.

Firms tied up in red tape will now be able to worry less about the costly paperwork that only drives up food prices, and businesses will be able to grow.

This is a government that is determined to give people breathing space on the cost of living, and pull levers where we can to make things that bit easier.

That is what this deal does, helping to keep costs down.

But we should be honest about the status quo that had led us here.

Our food producers have struggled under the Brexit settlement inherited by this government.

It created substantial and expensive obstacles for trade with our closest neighbours, locking some British businesses out entirely.

A cheesemaker in Scotland, a plant nursery in Kent, a meat processor in Yorkshire, a family exporter of pedigree cattle in Northumberland.

Different businesses, different products, but the same story.

Britain's best businesses found themselves spending their time filling in forms instead of doing business.

New figures show just over 240,000 export health certificates were issued for GB exports to the EU in the last 12 months costing businesses between £19.3 million and £48.3 million – costs which the public often feel at the till.

Since 2018, food and drink exports to the EU have fallen by a quarter.

For some smaller exporters, like producers of seed potatoes, they were shut out of the EU market entirely.

That is why this agreement is such an important moment for British businesses, and for the public.

British expertise will help shape the rules our food and farming businesses will operate under, and a strong range of transitional arrangements and carve outs will protect our animal welfare standards and give producers time to adjust.

Access to real-time information on food and feed safety will help us respond quickly and jointly to new threats. We will continue to support world leading British innovation, including precision-bred products, and creating new technologies to boost food security and climate resilience.

This agreement will also dramatically reduce checks on movements between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, making it easier and cheaper for businesses to serve customers across our own country.

The people who know these challenges best are welcoming the change.

Whether it’s the sweep of supermarkets welcoming the deal, or trade bodies across the food supply chain.

This agreement will not solve every challenge facing British food businesses overnight. But this is a government that champions our British produce, and will continue to do so.

This agreement helps deliver exactly that and marks the beginning of a new chapter for Britain's trading relationship with Europe: one built on pragmatism, growth and confidence in the quality of what our businesses produce.

Don’t just take it from me. The major supermarkets have come out in force behind this deal – recognising its benefits and promising more choice and more affordable goods for the public.

That’s a vote of confidence in the British economy.

With this agreement easing pressure on food prices and giving companies space to grow, it’s a win for everybody.

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Dame Angela Eagle is the Secretary of State for the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs as well as the Labour MP for Wallasey.

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