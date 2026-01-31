Farming projects aimed at cutting impact to get share of £21.5m. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Vitamin-rich tomatoes, climate-ready hemp and beans that help to reduce methane emissions from cows are among the farming projects that will receive a share of £21.5 million in funding, the Government has announced.

The Environment Department (Defra) said the money will back 15 initiatives across England aiming to develop research into tools that farmers can use to reduce planet-heating emissions and boost productivity. Nearly £1 million will go to "Sunshine Tomato" – a project that uses precision breeding to create a tomato enriched with provitamin D3. Another initiative aimed at replacing 50% of synthetic nitrogen fertilisers with greener alternatives, with the hopes of cutting nitrous oxide emissions and improving soil health, will receive nearly £1 million. Work to develop climate-resilient industrial hemp that is better able to cope with changing conditions will also receive nearly £1 million. And nearly £1.5 million will go to developing faba beans for cow feed, which can reduce methane and carbon emissions produced by the English dairy system.

