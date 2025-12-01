The stars turned out in full force for the annual ceremony

Kylie Minogue poses for photographers upon arrival at 'The Fashion Awards 2025' in London. Picture: Joe Maher/Getty Images for BFC

By Alex Storey

Kylie Minogue led a star-studded line-up at the Fashion Awards 2025 as the world of showbiz came together for the glamour night of the year.

The Can't Get You Out of My Head star was all smiles as she posed for the cameras on the blue carpet outside the Royal Albert Hall on Monday evening. The 57-year-old was joined by fellow star RAYE, who made history at the Brit Awards earlier this year, where she scooped six prizes.

Raye poses for photographers upon arrival at 'The Fashion Awards 2025' in London. Picture: Alamy

Ellie Goulding at The Fashion Awards 2025 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2025. Picture: Matt Crossick/WWD via Getty Images

The Love Me Like You Do singer wore a cropped top paired with oversized, pleated capri pants and a sweeping trench worn loose over the shoulders.

Adrian Joffe and Gwendoline Christie pose for photographers. Picture: Alamy

Love Island host Maya Jama wore a sparkly navy floor length dress as she smiled in front of the cameras.

Maya Jama poses for photographers at the awards. Picture: Alamy

Lily Allen, 40, also turned out at the awards, where she appeared in a vintage buttery silk gown with ruched sleeves and silk coral shoes.

Hosted at the Royal Albert Hall once again, the 2025 event is fronted by Bafta and Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo, whose eccentric style has landed him on countless best-dressed round-ups and makes him a perfect choice. British Fashion Council chief executive Laura Weir praised Domingo’s “standout year in film, television and theatre”, calling him “a fashion icon whose red-carpet style has set a fresh agenda for men’s fashion”. Domingo, 56, dialled things back compared to his past looks, wearing a double-breasted navy Burberry suit – a heritage British brand nodding to the UK-based awards – with a pearl-drop broach, a silk black tie and black croc boots.