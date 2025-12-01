Fashion Awards 2025: Kylie Minogue and RAYE lead star-studded line-up at Royal Albert Hall
The stars turned out in full force for the annual ceremony
Kylie Minogue led a star-studded line-up at the Fashion Awards 2025 as the world of showbiz came together for the glamour night of the year.
Listen to this article
The Can't Get You Out of My Head star was all smiles as she posed for the cameras on the blue carpet outside the Royal Albert Hall on Monday evening.
The 57-year-old was joined by fellow star RAYE, who made history at the Brit Awards earlier this year, where she scooped six prizes.
Ellie Goulding, 38, appeared to announce she was pregnant in an all-black ensemble that put her bump front and centre.
Read more: Radiohead cancel two shows as Thom Yorke suffers severe throat infection
Read more: Tom Fletcher hopes for royal children visit as Paddington The Musical opens in the West End
The Love Me Like You Do singer wore a cropped top paired with oversized, pleated capri pants and a sweeping trench worn loose over the shoulders.
Love Island host Maya Jama wore a sparkly navy floor length dress as she smiled in front of the cameras.
Lily Allen, 40, also turned out at the awards, where she appeared in a vintage buttery silk gown with ruched sleeves and silk coral shoes.
Hosted at the Royal Albert Hall once again, the 2025 event is fronted by Bafta and Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo, whose eccentric style has landed him on countless best-dressed round-ups and makes him a perfect choice.
British Fashion Council chief executive Laura Weir praised Domingo’s “standout year in film, television and theatre”, calling him “a fashion icon whose red-carpet style has set a fresh agenda for men’s fashion”.
Domingo, 56, dialled things back compared to his past looks, wearing a double-breasted navy Burberry suit – a heritage British brand nodding to the UK-based awards – with a pearl-drop broach, a silk black tie and black croc boots.
The British Fashion Council announced some of the winners ahead of the ceremony, which include:
- Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator - Rei Kawakubo, Adrian Joffe and Dickon Bowden
- Model of the Year - Anok Yai
- Two Special Recognition Awards - Delphine Arnault and 15 Years of BFC Fashion Trust
- Outstanding Achievement Award - Brunello Cucinelli
- 25 Years of Fashion East - Lulu Kennedy and Raphaelle Moore
- Cultural Innovator Award - Little Simz
- Pandora Style Moment of the Year Award - Sam Woolf