Calls to fast-track justice for serial shoplifters as Met Police reveals just 100 offenders behind thousands of crimes
Just 104 serial shoplifters were behind more than 5,300 crimes in London over the last two years, the Met Police has revealed
Ministers have been urged fast-track courts for serial shoplifters, as the Met Police revealed just 100 repeat offenders were behind thousands of crimes in London.
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The Met, British Retail Consortium and Retail Trust have jointly written to the Home Office and Ministry of Justice to call for fast-track courts so repeat offenders appear within 72 hours of charge.
The Metropolitan Police revealed that 104 serial shoplifters were behind more than 5,300 crimes in the past two years.
Each of the 104 broke the law at least 31 times before they were jailed, and the shoplifting offences made up around a third of cases in London where a suspect has been identified.
All bar three of the criminals continued offending after they had been charged.
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Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said the force hadn't "always got the response to retail crime right" but that it had stepped up its use of technology to identify repeat offenders.
“Working hand-in-hand with retailers and sharing evidence has been crucial in building strong cases and securing charges. Where underreporting remains, we are working with businesses to ensure incidents are reported to bring those offenders to justice," he said.
The commissioner went on: “Whilst we recognise the £5 million from Government to disrupt organised retail crime, we are still seeing the same individuals come back again and again – that shows the system needs to change."
He added the force was determined "to help break this cycle for good.”
According to figures from the Metropolitan Police’s crime data website, in the year to May 2025, 6,939 shoplifting cases out of 101,924 (6.8%) were recorded as having had a positive outcome.
This includes a charge or summons, a caution, the offender dying, a penalty notice or cannabis warning being issued, a community resolution or where the offence is taken into account with other crimes.
That proportion went up until May 2026, when 14,347 offences out of a total of 100,264 had a positive outcome, 14.3%.
Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said that although police and retailers are working together, “too many offenders still face little meaningful consequence”.
She went on: “To truly turn the tide on retail crime, Government must strengthen the justice system so offenders, particularly repeat offenders, are brought to justice quickly and effectively. These are not victimless crimes – they have a devastating impact on retail workers, businesses and communities.”
Dee Corsi, New West End Company chief executive, said there is a difference between opportunistic shop thieves and those who repeatedly target stores.
“Retail crime cannot be tackled through enforcement measures alone, and businesses are rightly looking for the justice system to take a more robust approach to those who systematically target high street shops.
“There is a vast gulf between opportunistic shoplifting and retail crime perpetrated by prolific offenders and organised groups. It is time that those responsible for prolific and organised offending face consequences which reflect the scale of harm caused to businesses and frontline staff.”
Chris Brook-Carter, chief executive of the Retail Trust, said: “Theft and assaults can have a devastating impact on people’s lives and damage their confidence, wellbeing and sense of safety long after their retail shifts have finished.
“Shop workers need to see every incident taken seriously and receive the right support afterwards so they are not left to deal with the consequences on their own."