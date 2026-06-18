Just 104 serial shoplifters were behind more than 5,300 crimes in London over the last two years, the Met Police has revealed

The Met, British Retail Consortium and Retail Trust have jointly written to the Home Office. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Ministers have been urged fast-track courts for serial shoplifters, as the Met Police revealed just 100 repeat offenders were behind thousands of crimes in London.

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Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said the force hadn't "always got the response to retail crime right" but that it had stepped up its use of technology to identify repeat offenders. “Working hand-in-hand with retailers and sharing evidence has been crucial in building strong cases and securing charges. Where underreporting remains, we are working with businesses to ensure incidents are reported to bring those offenders to justice," he said. The commissioner went on: “Whilst we recognise the £5 million from Government to disrupt organised retail crime, we are still seeing the same individuals come back again and again – that shows the system needs to change." He added the force was determined "to help break this cycle for good.”

Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said the force hadn't "always got the response to retail crime right" but that it had stepped up its use of technology to identify repeat offenders. Picture: Alamy

According to figures from the Metropolitan Police’s crime data website, in the year to May 2025, 6,939 shoplifting cases out of 101,924 (6.8%) were recorded as having had a positive outcome. This includes a charge or summons, a caution, the offender dying, a penalty notice or cannabis warning being issued, a community resolution or where the offence is taken into account with other crimes. That proportion went up until May 2026, when 14,347 offences out of a total of 100,264 had a positive outcome, 14.3%. Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said that although police and retailers are working together, “too many offenders still face little meaningful consequence”. She went on: “To truly turn the tide on retail crime, Government must strengthen the justice system so offenders, particularly repeat offenders, are brought to justice quickly and effectively. These are not victimless crimes – they have a devastating impact on retail workers, businesses and communities.” Dee Corsi, New West End Company chief executive, said there is a difference between opportunistic shop thieves and those who repeatedly target stores.