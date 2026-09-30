A bear has been praised for living his best life after being crowned champion of Fat Bear Week at a US national park's annual competition.

Backpack 89, as the brown bear has been named, was named the winner of a public vote to find the most weight gained by any bear at Katmai National Park in Alaska over the past year.

The public have been voting online over the past week to decide which of the park's bears has put on the most weight based on before-and-after images.

And Backpack took 103,344 votes to the 98,253 of the other finalist, 910, to be named winner.

"Backpack the GOAT," said one supporter on Instagram. Another added: "Well done Backpack, worthy champion."

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