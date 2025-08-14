Plots at Danescourt Cemetery. Picture: City of Wolverhampton Council, Danescourt Cemetery.

By Alice Padgett

A council has imposed a 'fat tax' for wider burial plots at one of its cemeteries.

The council cemetery will charge £2700 for a 6ft wide burial plot - a 20% increase from the standard 5ft grave. Funeral director Ross Hickton said the price hike was "not really acceptable or fair" and labelled it a "fat tax". Danescourt cemetery in Tettenhall, Wolverhampton, is not alone in this surcharge as local authorities in Telford, Birmingham, Walsall, Coventry and Staffordshire charge extra for wider coffins. Read More: Flag row in Birmingham: St George's and Union Jacks 'could put lives at risk', council says Read More: 'I was almost killed by a broccoli sandwich': Student breaks silence after eating deadly panini that left two dead

Danescourt Cemetery, in Tettenhall, Wolverhampton. Picture: Google Maps

This comes as at least a third of adults are obese in a widening amount of areas - and the Midlands and the north-east of England are the worst affected. Local resident Rosemarie McLaren told the BBC she felt the move was "discrimination, it's not acceptable". "Someone like me who's a bit bigger, is going to be charged [more] because I'm fat," she said. Mr Hickton, from Hickton Family Funeral Directors, an independent company with seven branches across the West Midlands, said: "You know people have paid into the system their entire life, paid their council tax to Wolverhampton Council, and for them to be told [the grave is] 20% more because of the size of their loved one, it's not really acceptable or fair." However, Matthew Crawley, chief executive at the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management, agreed with the charge.

A cemetery worker digs out a grave in London City Cemetery. Picture: Getty

