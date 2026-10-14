Two men have died following a fatal collision between a car and a lorry in Hereford.

West Midlands Ambulance Service received multiple 999 calls reporting a collision between a car and a lorry on the A49 in Dinmore, Hereford on Tuesday.

A passenger in the car was confirmed dead on the scene and the driver died shortly after emergency crews arrived.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When crews arrived they found a significant collision involving a car and a lorry.

"A passenger from the car, a man, was sadly confirmed deceased on scene.

"The driver of the car, a man, was in a critical condition and the team worked together to deliver advanced life support to him on scene.

"Sadly, despite their best efforts, nothing could be done to save him and he was also confirmed deceased on scene a short time later."