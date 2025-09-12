A teenager has been charged over the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old at a train station.

Sussex Police have charged a boy, 16, with murder after British Transport Police (BTP) officers were called to reports of a stabbing at Seaford station in East Sussex at around 5pm on Wednesday.

The accused, who has also been charged with possession of a bladed article, is scheduled to appear before Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The teenage victim died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

In a media statement outside Seaford station on Thursday afternoon, BTP Superintendent Dominique Ioannou said: “I want to begin by expressing our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the teenage boy who tragically lost his life here at Seaford station yesterday evening.”

