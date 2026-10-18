Fatalities reported in 'disaster' fire at Canadian military base
An unknown number of casualties have occurred at the base in Alberta, Canada
A deadly fire has swept through a Canadian military base, which local doctors are calling a “one in every 15 to 25-year disaster.”
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Prime Minister Mark Carney has said the fire at the CFB Wainwright base in Alberta was triggered by a “serious incident,” and Canadian defence minister David McGuinty said people have been killed, but has not confirmed how many people.
The Canadian Armed Forces are reportedly working with local authorities to determine the origin of the blaze.
According to reports from the area, around 12 ambulances arrived at Wainwright Health Centre alongside other emergency vehicles and aircrafts.
Emergency department physician Dr. Warren Thirsk, has said his hospital is taking on patients who are overwhelming the system in Wainwright.
“It is more patients than any of us want to count right now. It’s a disaster. It’s a one in every 15 to 25-year disaster,” said Dr Thirsk.
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A serious incident creating a major fire has occurred at CFB Wainwright, in Alberta.— Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) October 18, 2026
Our thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected.
We are working closely with the Government of Alberta and local authorities. Premier Smith and I are in close contact as are our…
Carney said on X: “Our thoughts are with the brave women and men who have been affected by this event.”
According to reports, while the origin of the blaze at CFB Wainwright remains unknown, the fire was picked up by strong winds which carried the blaze over the base’s perimeter fence and quickly through the area.
CFB Wainwright has been described as "the principal base for live fire training exercises” and hosts approximately 690 military personnel and 300 civilian workers on site on a typical day.
A disaster signal “code orange” was issued for the area around the base to allow for swift evacuations. As of publication, the fire has been “held” meaning it is no longer spreading but is under close observation.
Provinces outside of Alberta have offered support. Saskatchewan emergency services were deployed to aid in stopping the fire.
Premier of British Columbia, David Eby, also said that his government has reached out to Alberta “to offer all possible assistance.”
Alberta premier, Danielle Smith, said on X: “Thank you to the first responders and all those providing care and support to those affected.”