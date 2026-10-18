A deadly fire has swept through a Canadian military base, which local doctors are calling a “one in every 15 to 25-year disaster.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney has said the fire at the CFB Wainwright base in Alberta was triggered by a “serious incident,” and Canadian defence minister David McGuinty said people have been killed, but has not confirmed how many people.

The Canadian Armed Forces are reportedly working with local authorities to determine the origin of the blaze.

According to reports from the area, around 12 ambulances arrived at Wainwright Health Centre alongside other emergency vehicles and aircrafts.

Emergency department physician Dr. Warren Thirsk, has said his hospital is taking on patients who are overwhelming the system in Wainwright.

“It is more patients than any of us want to count right now. It’s a disaster. It’s a one in every 15 to 25-year disaster,” said Dr Thirsk.

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