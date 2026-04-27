Tancredo Bankhardt denies three counts of attempted murder and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving

Tancredo Bankhardt, 41, is accused of 'deliberately orchestrating a road traffic collision”. Picture: Social Media

By Issy Clarke

A father caused serious injuries after he drove into oncoming traffic in an attempt to kill himself and his three children, a court has heard.

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Tancredo Bankhardt, 41, is on trial after his car drove at high speed into oncoming traffic on the A146 near Loddon, Norfolk, on September 26 last year, causing injuries to two of his children and another man. He has denied three counts of attempted murder and is on trial this week at Norwich Crown Court, with the prosecution giving its statement on Monday. He also denies three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Prosecutor Stephen Rose KC told the court that Bankhardt “decided to end his own life” and that of the three children “by deliberately orchestrating a road traffic collision”. The barrister said that Bankhardt, of Saxon Road, Great Yarmouth, “ensured that none of them were wearing seatbelts” in the Vauxhall Astra car. Read more: Family pay tribute to ‘fun, bright, handsome’ boy, 13, killed in crash as two charged Read more: Social media influencer, 32, dies six days after being hit by car outside London nightclub

Tancredo Bankhardt is on trial Norwich Crown Court . Picture: Alamy

“The result was a serious collision involving multiple vehicles,” he said. Mr Rose said that “the prosecution say this was a deliberate collision as a result of a decision taken by Mr Bankhardt, no doubt in something of a heightened state of emotion, to take his own life and that of the three children." He said that no lives were lost, but “serious injuries were caused in this collision”. Read more:Dubai police arrest airline worker after accessing private WhatsApp group Read more: Man, 92, arrested on suspicion of murder after eldery woman dies

The collision occurred on the A146 near Loddon, Norfolk, on September 26 last year. Picture: Google Maps

Bankhardt also denies three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, with two of these in respect of two of the three children who were in his car, and the third count in respect of a man. Norfolk Police said at the time of the incident that the driver of another car was treated for injuries after the crash. Bankhardt also denies a seventh count of dangerous driving.

Mr Rose said Bankhardt is expected to say the incident was “just a terrible accident” and he “didn’t intend to kill either himself” or the three children. Picture: Social Media