Owen and Patrick Maughan. Picture: Kent Police

By Rebecca Henrys

A father and son have been jailed for causing the death of a four-year-old when they deliberately rammed his family’s vehicle off the road.

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Owen, 27, and Patrick, 54, Maughan were following a car containing four-year-old Peter Maughan and his mum, dad, and sister on June 1 2025, when they rammed the family's car off the road. The incident caused fatal injuries to Peter, as well as serious injuries to the dad and minor injuries to his mum and sister. Owen and Patrick were both charged with Peter's murder, as well as causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and two counts of attempted GBH with intent. Both men, who were known to the victims, were acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter at Maidstone Crown Court. Read more: 'Minister where are our warships?' Defence secretary admits he doesn't know - as Britain forced to borrow German frigate Read more: Britain 'to be hit harder than any other G7 economy' by war in Middle East

Peter Maughan. Picture: Kent Police

Detective Inspector Rachel Elmore, senior investigating officer, said: "This was a devastating and entirely avoidable tragedy. "An innocent young child lost his life, a father has been left unable to walk again, and a mother now faces the unimaginable task of rebuilding her family while carrying her grief. "Their lives have been irreversibly changed by the deliberate and dangerous actions of these two men. No sentence can ever undo the pain they have caused. "Yet despite everything, the victims and their family have shown extraordinary courage and resilience throughout this trial. I hope these sentences brings some measure of justice for them and offer a small degree of comfort to Peter’s loved ones." Patrick was further found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm to the father, which Owen had previously admitted to. Owen was jailed for 12 years and eight months and Patrick was jailed for 18 years. Both were disqualified from driving for an extended period of time after their release from prison. On the day of the collision, Owen and Patrick, from Hill Rise in Dartford, had spent the afternoon drinking in pubs in Rochester. Over six and a half hours, Owen drank 12 bottles of alcohol and Patrick had around 13 pints. As the victims were travelling home from Maidstone, they crossed paths with Owen driving his Ford Ranger.

Maidstone Crown Court. Picture: Alamy