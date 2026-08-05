A 35-year-old father has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of his nine-year-old daughter who was found injured in Arbroath.

Minnie Merriman, from West Yorkshire, was found just after midnight on Monday at the Elliot industrial estate in the Angus town while her family were camping in the area.

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where she later died.

Her father Christopher Rice, 35, of Wakefield, West Yorkshire, was charged with murder when he appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

He did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

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