Father in court on murder charge after death of nine-year-old daughter
Minnie Merriman was found just after midnight on Monday at the Elliot industrial estate while her family were camping in the area.
A 35-year-old father has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of his nine-year-old daughter who was found injured in Arbroath.
Listen to this article
Minnie Merriman, from West Yorkshire, was found just after midnight on Monday at the Elliot industrial estate in the Angus town while her family were camping in the area.
She was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, where she later died.
Her father Christopher Rice, 35, of Wakefield, West Yorkshire, was charged with murder when he appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
He did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination and remanded in custody.
Read more: Family pays tribute to 'beautiful and brave' girl, 9, who died while camping on industrial estate in Scotland - as man, 35, charged
Read more: Woman arrested after four men stabbed 'with scissors' near Covent Garden in central London
Rice will appear in court again within the next eight days.
Minnie’s family have paid tribute to her in a statement released through Police Scotland.
They said: “We are devastated with the loss of our beloved, absolutely incredible, beautiful and brave Minnie Moo.
“Our family asks that our privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time.”
Minnie is believed to have been camping in the area with her family, who police say are being supported by specialist officers.
Detective Inspector Mike Ness, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said: “Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by these events, especially Minnie’s family.
“A police presence will remain in the area while our inquiries continue.
“Anyone with any concerns, or information, should approach these officers or contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0008 of Monday August 3.”
It is understood West Yorkshire Police are supporting Police Scotland’s investigation.