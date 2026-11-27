Father, 49, died at child's birthday after getting trapped in fake cave behind climbing wall -as firm fined £67,500
Carl O'Keeffe was left with catastrophic injuries after he became wedged inside a narrow 65ft-long fibreglass tunnel at King Kong Climbing Centre in Keswick, Cumbria, in April 2023
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
A father has died after getting trapped inside a fake cave behind a climbing wall for five hours during a children's birthday party.
Listen to this article
Carl O'Keeffe was left with catastrophic injuries after he became wedged inside a narrow 65ft-long fibreglass tunnel at King Kong Climbing Centre in Keswick, Cumbria, in April 2023.
The 49-year-old was freed by rescuers following the five-hour ordeal and rushed to hospital, where he died of multiple organ failure eight days later.
The company has been fined £67,500 after admitting it breached the Health and Safety at Work Act.
Mr O'Keeffe, a PhD graduate from Lancaster, slipped while navigating his way through an indoor tunnel network hidden behind the main climbing wall, Newcastle Crown Court heard on Thursday.
Read more: Six dead, including two children, after plane crashes off US coast
Read more: Family of British woman, 23, shot dead by her dad in Texas ask UK police to help with ‘new evidence’
Prosecutor Alex Stein told the court that staff initially tried to rescue Mr O'Keeffe before emergency services were called, and added: "There was only one emergency exit that was located in an entirely inaccessible location, behind the climbing wall, over six feet above ground level.
Mr O'Keeffe was left curled up in a foetal position within the tight space for five hours.
The court heard how the emergency exit was "nowhere near" where Mr O'Keeffe was stuck and was padlocked shut.
The tunnel could not be dismantled to free him because segments of it were bolted and glued together.
A panel was eventually cut out, allowing rescuers to extract Mr O'Keeffe from the tunnel following the lenghty ordeal during which he was conversing with medics.
He was taken to hospital after having suffered catastrophic crush injuries.
Mr Stein told the court: 'It took five hours for him to be released. He was talking to medics on and off over that period.
"There is a statement from one of the firemen who was inside, talking to him."
He said the incident was "a foreseeable risk that had not been controlled."
Judge Edward Bindloss said the tunnel system had a “very bad design” and lacked an emergency plan for such an incident.
He heard that company director Paul Cornforth, 64, admitted to breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act on behalf of the business.
However, he noted that the centre was a "strong local resource" with no previous convictions and an otherwise good health and safety record.
The court was also told that the company's bank account was in overdraft, and it was given three years to pay the fine to protect innocent parties, including staff and service users.
Mr O'Keeffe's ex-wife read a victim impact statement in court, describing her deceased former partner as a "role model" and active father.
The ex-wife continued: “Happy moments with the children can be difficult because he isn’t there to share them.”
His sister said she was at the centre on the day of the accident and that it stayed open until the end of the day despite the incident in the cave system.
She said he was a keen photographer with an interest in astrophysics and that the loss had affected her mentally and physically.