Carl O'Keeffe was left with catastrophic injuries after he became wedged inside a narrow 65ft-long fibreglass tunnel at King Kong Climbing Centre in Keswick, Cumbria, in April 2023

Mr O'Keeffe, a PHD graduate from Lancaster, slipped while navigating his way through an indoor tunnel network. Picture: Facebook

By Issy Clarke

A father has died after getting trapped inside a fake cave behind a climbing wall for five hours during a children's birthday party.

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Carl O'Keeffe was left with catastrophic injuries after he became wedged inside a narrow 65ft-long fibreglass tunnel behind the climbing wall. Picture: King Kong Adventure Keswick

Prosecutor Alex Stein told the court that staff initially tried to rescue Mr O'Keeffe before emergency services were called, and added: "There was only one emergency exit that was located in an entirely inaccessible location, behind the climbing wall, over six feet above ground level. Mr O'Keeffe was left curled up in a foetal position within the tight space for five hours. The court heard how the emergency exit was "nowhere near" where Mr O'Keeffe was stuck and was padlocked shut. The tunnel could not be dismantled to free him because segments of it were bolted and glued together. A panel was eventually cut out, allowing rescuers to extract Mr O'Keeffe from the tunnel following the lenghty ordeal during which he was conversing with medics.

King Kong adventure in Keswick, Cumbria. Picture: Google Maps

He was taken to hospital after having suffered catastrophic crush injuries. Mr Stein told the court: 'It took five hours for him to be released. He was talking to medics on and off over that period. "There is a statement from one of the firemen who was inside, talking to him." He said the incident was "a foreseeable risk that had not been controlled." Judge Edward Bindloss said the tunnel system had a “very bad design” and lacked an emergency plan for such an incident. He heard that company director Paul Cornforth, 64, admitted to breaching the Health and Safety at Work Act on behalf of the business. However, he noted that the centre was a "strong local resource" with no previous convictions and an otherwise good health and safety record. The court was also told that the company's bank account was in overdraft, and it was given three years to pay the fine to protect innocent parties, including staff and service users.