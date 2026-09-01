Garry Jackson with his six-year-old son Harry Jackson, on the morning of their transplant surgery. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

A dad who donated part of his liver and bowel to his six-year-old son in an extremely rare transplant has described it as the "greatest privilege" of his life.

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Six-year-old Harry Jackson received the transplant at King’s College Hospital in London and is believed to be one of only around ten children worldwide to undergo the procedure. Harry was born with malrotation, an abnormality of the bowel that occurs when the baby is developing in the womb. Volvulus is a complication of the condition and occurs when the bowel twists so the blood supply to that part of the bowel is cut off, which can be life-threatening. Harry has also developed intestinal failure-associated liver disease (IFALD), a progressive liver condition caused by years of receiving an intravenous form of feeding to manage his condition. Faced with few choices, Harry’s parents Annie and Gary, from Cambridge, met with the transplant team at King’s College Hospital to discuss the possibility of a liver and bowel transplant and if they were a match. Read more: 'He’s going to kill me': Domestic abuse victims warn Early Release Scheme will put lives at risk Read more: US Supreme Court allows construction on Trump's $400m White House ballroom to continue

Mr Jackson with Harry, after he received a liver and bowel transplant. Picture: PA

Following weeks of assessments, Mr Jackson was confirmed to be a 98% human leukocyte antigen (HLA) match with Harry, meaning their immune systems were incredibly similar. In January last year, he underwent surgery at King’s College Hospital to donate part of his liver and small intestine to his son. He said: "When you’re a parent, you’d give your child anything in a heartbeat. "So when I was told I could donate part of my liver and bowel to Harry, there was never a decision to make. "I was just incredibly grateful that I had the opportunity to do something that could help save his life and give our little boy a second chance. "The journey to surgery wasn’t easy. I had to lose six stone, follow a strict diet, completely give up alcohol and stay focused for months to make sure I was healthy enough to donate.

Harry before receiving a liver and bowel transplant. Picture: PA

"It was physically and mentally demanding but every challenge felt worthwhile because it meant I was one step closer to helping Harry. "The operation itself lasted 17 hours and my recovery took around six weeks. It was tough, but nothing compares to seeing Harry looking healthier and stronger afterwards." Currently, around three in 100 liver transplants performed in the UK are from living donors and the majority of these are for children. Professor Nigel Heaton, consultant transplant surgeon at King’s, who was part of the team that operated on Harry, said: "From the first meeting, it was very clear that Gary was set on doing all he could to help Harry recover. "He took the idea of living donation very seriously and reduced his weight through healthy eating and exercise. "The surgery was performed through a vertical scar in the upper abdomen and removed about 20% of Gary’s liver and one and a half metres (4-5ft) of the small bowel (normal length 20ft). "Gary was always positive and uncomplaining, and recovered very quickly."

Harry after the transplant. Picture: PA