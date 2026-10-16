Father fined £2,500 and walks free from court after causing death of son, 2, who fell from Cyprus hotel window
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A British father has been fined for causing the death of his two-year-old son, who fell from a window of a hotel in Cyprus during a family holiday.
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Joshua Foster, 37, has been fined 3,000 euro (£2,500) at Paphos District Court for causing the death of his two-year-old son after the boy fell from the fourth floor window.
He had placed the toddler on a windowsill to show him the view of a waterpark, not realising the window was open, Paphos District Court previously heard.
The 37-year-old from Essex pleaded guilty to causing death through a reckless, rash or dangerous act.
It was previously heard that Foster thought there was protective glass and the window was shut when he “lost control” of his young son.
The boy fell nearly 40ft from the fourth-floor window of the five-star King Evelthon Beach Hotel and Resort in Chlorakas on July 12.
Foster, who worked as an auditor, wore a light blue shirt and held back tears as his sentence was read out by District Judge Froso Christodoulidou.
After the 25-minute hearing Foster hugged his lawyer before embracing his parents.
As he left court he told reporters: “Thank you for the support. I’m looking forward to going home and being with my wife and daughter.”
Foster, his wife, two children, and in-laws had arrived in Cyprus in the early hours of July 12.
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After spending the day carrying out activities, the family returned to their rooms to get ready to go out for dinner.
Foster, his father-in-law and son left their rooms and walked towards the elevator at around 6pm.
As they approached the lift, the boy noticed a waterpark outside, Foster’s lawyer Alexandros Alexandrou told an earlier hearing.
Foster pushed the elevator button, placed the child on the windowsill, the boy looked out, and the “inconceivable” happened before Foster had a chance to react, the court was told.
Prosecutor Chryso Pergandi said that at around 6.40pm on July 12, police received reports that a child had fallen from the fourth floor of the beachfront hotel in unknown circumstances.
The boy was taken to Paphos General Hospital where, despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead.
Foster’s father-in-law said the defendant had picked up his son and placed him on the window to “see the view” before he fell, it was heard.
Foster gave a voluntary statement to police and said his son “fell before he had a chance to grab him”.
Mr Alexandrou said the moment will “haunt him for the rest of his life”, adding: “We’re allowed, even when we’re happy, to lose our concentration. And in that moment he was happy, he held his child.”
The court heard the window was 2.85 metres (9.3ft) wide and 1.2 metres (3.9ft) high.