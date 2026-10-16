A British father has been fined for causing the death of his two-year-old son, who fell from a window of a hotel in Cyprus during a family holiday.

Joshua Foster, 37, has been fined 3,000 euro (£2,500) at Paphos District Court for causing the death of his two-year-old son after the boy fell from the fourth floor window.

He had placed the toddler on a windowsill to show him the view of a waterpark, not realising the window was open, Paphos District Court previously heard.

The 37-year-old from Essex pleaded guilty to causing death through a reckless, rash or dangerous act.

It was previously heard that Foster thought there was protective glass and the window was shut when he “lost control” of his young son.

The boy fell nearly 40ft from the fourth-floor window of the five-star King Evelthon Beach Hotel and Resort in Chlorakas on July 12.

Foster, who worked as an auditor, wore a light blue shirt and held back tears as his sentence was read out by District Judge Froso Christodoulidou.

After the 25-minute hearing Foster hugged his lawyer before embracing his parents.

As he left court he told reporters: “Thank you for the support. I’m looking forward to going home and being with my wife and daughter.”