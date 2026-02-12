Six-week-old Huxley was rushed to hospital after his mother, Livinia Sharples, dialled 999 and told the operator her son was not breathing at their home

Peter Sayle, 32, pleaded guilty to an alternative count of manslaughter. Picture: Lancashire Police

By Alice Padgett

A man who killed his baby son when his frustration at the infant's crying "boiled over" has been jailed for nine years and 11 months.

Peter Sayle, 32, pleaded guilty to an alternative count of manslaughter five days into his murder trial at Preston Crown Court after more than three and half years of denying he was responsible for causing his son any harm. Six-week-old Huxley was rushed to hospital in the early hours of June 14 2022 after his mother, Livinia Sharples, dialled 999 and told the operator her son was not breathing at their home in Fulwood, Preston. Earlier Sayle had taken the youngster downstairs in an attempt to feed and settle him but claimed his son made a gurgling noise followed by a gasp of air and then stopped breathing. Sentencing him on Thursday, Mr Justice Bryan told him: "I am satisfied, so that I am sure, that the reality was rather different, and that whilst you were downstairs with Huxley, you violently shook him as your frustration and anger at his crying, and your inability to settle him, boiled over.

A CT scan at Royal Preston Hospital revealed bleeding in different parts of Huxley's brain which raised suspicions of a shaking-type injury. Picture: Alamy