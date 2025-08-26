Simon Hewitt, 54, is the thrid victim in the Isle of Wight helicopter crash to have been named. Picture: Social media

By Jacob Paul

A 'wonderful, intelligent, kind man and father' has been named as the third victim to have died in a tragic helicopter crash on the Isle of Wight.

Simon Hewitt, aged 54, from Barton-upon-Humber, Lincolnshire, was the pilot onboard the Northumbria Helicopters-operated aircraft, which was seen "spiralling" towards the ground on Monday. He was among the three people killed in the incident, with another airlifted to hospital in a serious condition, Hampshire Police have confirmed. Simon's partner and family said in a tribute: "Simon was the most wonderful, intelligent, kind man and father. "He brought so much joy and light into our lives. We are absolutely broken". In its own statement, Northumbria Helicopters said Simon "was not only an immensely respected member of our team, but also a truly wonderful family man, a much-loved friend and a highly regarded colleague" and would be "truly missed". The Robinson R44 II helicopter came down during a flying lesson near the A3020 Shanklin Road. Horse riding teacher Justyna Czoska, 52, and lorry driver Wojtek Kowalkowski, 49, were named as the two other people to have died earlier on Tuesday. A fourth person remains in hospital in a serious condition, with an investigation now launched by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB). Read more: Pictured: Couple killed in tragic Isle of Wight helicopter crash named - as daughter pays tribute to 'the best mum' Read more: Father pays tribute to girl, 11, as inquest hears she was 'killed unlawfully' in waterpark party

A couple were killed in the tragic Isle of Wight helicopter crash were named as Justyna Czoska and Wojtek Kowalkowski. Picture: Facebook

Julia Buzar, Ms Czoska’s daughter, and her husband Jacob Butler launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to return the couple's remains to their native Poland. Sharing the fundraiser on her Facebook page, Ms Buzar wrote: "I have no words the world took my mum too soon, she was the best mum you could ask for, loved by everyone. "I never thought I’d be writing something like this. Please if anyone could help bring them back to Poland so they can be with there families it would mean the world to me rest in peace mum and Wojtek." Speaking to LBC, Chris Quirk, Conservative councillor for Shanklin South on the Isle of Wight, described the crash as a "tragic accident". "It's very sad to see what's happened, but maybe a miracle that the aircraft didn't actually crash into the town and maybe someone on that aircraft was a bit of a hero." He said aircraft regularly fly over the town and it "is always a possibility" that a flight could come down in a built-up area. The helicopter crashed in a field near the A3020 Shanklin Road at 9.24am, according to the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. The incident occurred between the village of Gold Hill and the seaside town of Shanklin, with the road remaining closed whilst emergency services attend. The cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed.

Justyna Czoska and Wojtek Kowalkowski were onboard the Northumbria Helicopters-operated aircraft for a flying lesson when the aircraft was seen “spiralling” toward the ground on Monday. Picture: Gofundme