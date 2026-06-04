“I think we just feel very guilty that this had happened, that we had failed her,” he said.

Luke Burns, father of Alina Burns, a neo-Nazi obsessed teenager who was jailed for more than 15 years after trying to behead Kurdish barber, Mohammed Mahmoodi, with an axe. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

The father of a teenager jailed for attempting to behead a Kurdish barber after becoming radicalised by the far right has accused the police and mental health services of failing his daughter.

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Alina Burns was jailed for more than 15 years last month after attacking Mohammed Mahmoodi, 27, with an axe in Bristol. Her father, Luke, 52, said his daughter had been let down by several agencies and expressed frustration police had not told him about her radicalisation. “I think we just feel very guilty that this had happened, that we had failed her,” he said. “But in the back of our minds it’s not just we failed her. Everyone failed her. “You go back to the police, you go back to CAMHS, you go back to hospital education, you go back to the school, you go back all the way back. “Everyone failed her. She wanted a purpose in life, but she was denied it. She was not able to do GCSEs, she was not able to have a future. “It is devastating.” Read more: Starmer accuses Elon Musk of whipping up division over murder of Henry Nowak Read more: Norwegian teenager recruited to commit murder in UK by Iran-linked group

Welcome to CAMHS (Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services). Picture: Alamy

Burns is autistic and has anorexia and when she was younger was involved with Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS). “Different organisations were involved when going back to the homelessness period of time, but there was not enough support for Alina in school,” he said. “Once it was decided by CAMHS that she was too unwell to attend school and then due to a miscommunication between the school, Bristol City Council and hospital education, no referral was ever made. “She was literally abandoned.” The 19-year-old had been radicalised by neo-Nazi extremism and had been in contact with far-right groups. Mr Burns has warned other parents of the dangers that isolated and vulnerable young people, such as his daughter, faced while online. “It was not something she was explaining to us, so it must have been extremely quick simply because she had only had the laptop for a number of months,” he said. “Before May she had expressed a few views, which were very Reform-type views, to us. But nothing more than that. “It was not as if she was openly stating views that were controversial. There was nothing of concern. She had never had any violent tendencies. “There was no concern at all that she would be aggressive or violent to anybody. That was completely out of character and completely unacceptable. “The attack was shocking and we are shocked that it happened and were just very grateful that the victim was not injured in a physical sense more than what he was. “She was absolutely lovely at home, she was lovely with her brother who has severe disabilities. “There was never a concern, there was nothing to raise suspicion.”

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary marked police car flashes its emergency blue lights. Picture: Anna Barclay/Getty Images

The family only later learned that concerns had been raised about the teenager months before the attack, when she told an older man she had met on a dating site to “kill all Jews and Muslims”. Avon and Somerset Police referred the report to Counter Terrorism Policing, which concluded it did not meet the threshold for an investigation. Mr Burns said he was “furious” after learning from news reports following his daughter’s sentencing that the earlier referral had been made to counter terrorism officers. “I mean we could have stopped her, we could have made sure this didn’t happen,” he said. “For that information not to be released to us in May, that is a significant failure. But that could have been released in June or July. “The laptop she was using was a Christmas present that year. If we were aware that she was using that inappropriately, then obviously we could have somehow restricted her. “We could have intervened, we could have had conversations with her. There was no reason why she would not have listened to us.”

Housing around the Bedminster area and the River Avon flowing through the City of Bristol. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Burns attacked Mr Mahmoodi with the axe as he stood outside a barber’s shop in East Street, Bedminster, Bristol in August last year, causing a small wound to his neck. That morning her parents had reported her missing to police because they had become concerned for her welfare and she was not answering her mother’s mobile phone that she had borrowed. They feared it could be the latest in a series of self-harming incidents. In the May she had been taken into custody by police because of fears for her welfare but after a mental health assessment was taken home to her parents, who are both teachers. “People should not be released back to the family without a proper care plan,” he said. “If somebody has attempted to take their life there has to be dedicated teams involved to make sure that person is safe. “You cannot just return them to the home and literally say, your responsibility.”

Luke, 52, said his daughter had been let down by several agencies and expressed frustration police had not told him about her radicalisation. Picture: Alamy