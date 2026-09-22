A British father has pleaded guilty to causing the death of his two-year-old son who fell from a hotel window in Cyprus.

The father, from Essex, admitted a charge of causing death through a reckless, rash or dangerous act at a court in Paphos on Tuesday.

A further hearing will take place on October 5 when the prosecutor will set out the facts of the case and the defence will present mitigation, a court official confirmed.

They would not give the defendant’s name.

The boy fell from the fourth floor of the King Evelthon Beach Hotel and Resort in Chlorakas on July 12, the Times previously reported.