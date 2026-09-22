Father pleads guilty to causing the death of his son, two, who fell from a hotel window in Cyprus
The boy fell from an open window of the fourth floor of the King Evelthon Beach Hotel and Resort in Chlorakas on July 12
A British father has pleaded guilty to causing the death of his two-year-old son who fell from a hotel window in Cyprus.
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The father, from Essex, admitted a charge of causing death through a reckless, rash or dangerous act at a court in Paphos on Tuesday.
A further hearing will take place on October 5 when the prosecutor will set out the facts of the case and the defence will present mitigation, a court official confirmed.
They would not give the defendant’s name.
The boy fell from the fourth floor of the King Evelthon Beach Hotel and Resort in Chlorakas on July 12, the Times previously reported.
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The man was allowed to return to the UK for his child’s funeral, on condition that he flew back to Cyprus last week in order for the plea hearing to take place.
Paphos district court was told in July that the boy fell through an open window when his father was holding him around his waist and swinging him from side to side.
But on Tuesday The Sun reported he disputes this, and says he sat his son on a window ledge while waiting for a lift, without realising the window was open.