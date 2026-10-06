Foster said he placed his son on the windowsill to look at the view while waiting for the elevator.

Joshua Foster arriving at Paphos District Court in Paphos. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A two-year-old boy fell to his death from the fourth floor of a hotel in Cyprus after his father placed him on a windowsill to show him the view of a waterpark – not realising the window was open, a court has heard.

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Joshua Foster thought there was protective glass and the window was shut when he “lost control” of the toddler, Paphos District Court heard on Tuesday. The boy fell nearly 40ft from the fourth floor of the five-star King Evelthon Beach Hotel and Resort in Chlorakas on July 12, the first day of the family’s holiday. The 37-year-old previously pleaded guilty to a charge of causing death through a reckless, rash or dangerous act. He appeared at the same court on Tuesday, where the facts of the case were set out during a one-hour hearing. Read more: Russell Brand arrives at court in silence: Comedian keeps sunglasses on as he faces rape and sexual assault trial Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor takes police to court after Epstein files arrest

General view of the the King Evelthon Beach Hotel and Resort in Chlorakas. Picture: Alamy

Foster, his wife, two children, and in-laws had arrived at Cyprus in the early hours of the morning on July 12, according to a translation of court proceedings. The family carried out various activities during the day, including visiting the pool. In the afternoon, they decided to go to their rooms to get ready to go out for dinner. Foster, his father-in-law and son walked towards the elevator, with his lawyer Alexandros Alexandrou telling the court that the defendant was in a “good mood”. He was holding his son and they played, “just as any father would in a pleasant, joyous moment of their life while on vacation”, Mr Alexandrou added. The lawyer said as they approached the lift, the boy noticed a waterpark outside.

General view of the the King Evelthon Beach Hotel and Resort in Chlorakas, Cyprus, where a British two-year-old boy fell from a window. Picture: Alamy

It was said that Foster pushed the elevator button, placed the child on the windowsill, the boy looked out, and the “inconceivable” unfolded, before Foster had a chance to react. The lawyer said: “From that moment, the man’s life changed forever.” He said the father had not realised that the section of the window was open. The lawyer added: “He was focused on entertaining his child while they were on holiday. Prosecutor Chryso Pergandi said that at around 6.40pm on July 12, police received reports that a child had fallen from the fourth floor of the beachfront hotel under unknown circumstances. The boy was taken to Paphos General Hospital where, despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead. Ms Pergandi said Foster had been swinging the child in the air for fun before he temporarily placed him down. Foster’s father-in-law said the trio had left to go for dinner at around 6pm. He said the boy had run into the elevator, and that he had asked him to get out. The grandfather said Foster then “picked up child to place on window and see the view” before he fell, it was heard. Foster gave a voluntary statement to police in which he said he placed his son on the windowsill while waiting for the elevator. According to a court translator, the prosecutor said of his statement: “When he placed him on the windowsill the child fell before he had a chance to grab him.” The court heard that Foster could not recall swinging the child, and the judge said it was not connected to him being placed on the windowsill.

Foster was taken to Paphos General Hospital and a blood sample to detect drugs and alcohol was taken. Picture: Alamy