The pair were reportedly stung more than one hundred times by the killer insects.

Daniel Owen, 47, and his son Cooper, 15, both died after being stung by a swarm of killer hornets. Picture: Facebook

By Jacob Paul

A father and his teenage son have died after they were stung by a swarm of killer Asian giant hornets during an adventure holiday.

Daniel Owen, 47, and his son Cooper, 15, were repeatedly swung by the swarm of killer insects while ziplining at an adventure resort in Laos. The pair were taken to a nearby clinic in serious condition, with their entire bodies covered in red spots. They were unconscious when they arrived, but were still breathing and showed no sign of anaphylactic shock. Dr Phanomsay Phakan, a doctor at the Phakan Arocavet Clinic, said: “It was very, very painful. A lot of stings, more than one hundred, over the whole body. “I thought already that it’s a very dangerous situation because I had never seen it as bad as that.” Read more: Killer Asian hornets to 'invade Britain' as 500 nests discovered Read more: Swarm of ‘murder hornets’ discovered in Europe for the first time - as scramble to track down nest begins

Daniel Owen worked as a director of Quality Schools International. Picture: Facebook