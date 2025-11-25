Father Ted co-creator cleared of harassing transgender activist
Graham Linehan, 57, was found guilty of criminal damage to their mobile phone
Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan, 57, has been cleared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court of harassing transgender activist Sophia Brooks.
Listen to this article
Appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, Mr Linehan was found guilty on a further charge of criminal damage to their mobile phone.
Speaking on Tuesday, District Judge Briony Clarke suggested she did not believe Ms Brooks was as alarmed or distressed as they claim to be.
"I am not convinced it amounted to harassment," the judge insisted.
Summarising her judgment, she added that Mr Linehan was a "generally credible witness" and appeared to be "genuinely frank and honest".
Read more: Father Ted creator Graham Linehan damaged trans activist's phone to stop it being 'shoved in his face', court hears
Read More: End of the culture war police: Met to stop non-crime hate investigations after Graham Linehan probe
Mr Linehan flew to the UK ahead of the court appearance from the US state of Arizona, where he now lives.
He had previously denied harassing Ms Brooks on social media between 11 and 27 October last year, in addition to charges of criminal damage relating to damage to a mobile phone, which took place on October 19 outside the Battle of Ideas conference in Westminster.
Explaining that had only directly tagged the defendant in a single post - described as "objectively unpleasant and unnecessary" by the judge - the court heard that the comments themselves "were not oppressive or unacceptable".
District Judge Briony Clarke added that these comments "do not cross the line" into harassment.
Speaking on footage of the incident between Ms Brooks and Mr Linehan, the judge added: "The footage (of the incident) shows that just before phone is taken the defendant is angry and I found that he took the phone because he was angry and fed up."
"I am therefore satisfied he was not using reasonable force and therefore find him guilty of criminal damage."
The trial heard Ms Brooks had taken numerous photographs of delegates attending the Westminster event, which featured a speech by Fiona McAnena, director of campaigns at Sex Matters.
Giving evidence in court, Linehan claimed his "life was made hell" by Ms Brooks, a trans woman, who he accused of being a "young soldier in the trans activist army".
Linehan was fined £500 and ordered to pay costs of £650 and a surcharge of £200.
His lawyer Sarah Vine KC said that they intend to apply for permission to appeal against the conviction.
It comes as the Metropolitan Police confirmed it will "no longer investigate non-crime hate incidents" after dropping its probe into a series of alleged anti-transgender posts by Father Ted creator Graham Linehan.
The force has vowed to distance itself from culture war debates and "focus on matters that meet the threshold for criminal investigations".