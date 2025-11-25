Graham Linehan, 57, was found guilty of criminal damage to their mobile phone

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, shortly before he was found not guilty of harassing the trans activist. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan, 57, has been cleared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court of harassing transgender activist Sophia Brooks.

Mr Linehan flew to the UK ahead of the court appearance from the US state of Arizona, where he now lives. He had previously denied harassing Ms Brooks on social media between 11 and 27 October last year, in addition to charges of criminal damage relating to damage to a mobile phone, which took place on October 19 outside the Battle of Ideas conference in Westminster. Explaining that had only directly tagged the defendant in a single post - described as "objectively unpleasant and unnecessary" by the judge - the court heard that the comments themselves "were not oppressive or unacceptable". District Judge Briony Clarke added that these comments "do not cross the line" into harassment.

