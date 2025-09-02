Father Ted creator Graham Linehan has said he was arrested after landing at Heathrow Airport over a series of gender-critical tweets.

The writer, who was returning to London from Arizona, claimed he was arrested immediately after stepping off the plane and escorted to a private area where he was told he was “under arrest for three tweets”.

Mr Linehan, 57, shared the tweets. One read: “If a trans-identified male is in a female-only space, he is committing a violent, abusive act. Make a scene, call the cops and if all else fails, punch him in the balls.”

Another was a picture of a trans rally with the caption: “A photo you can smell.”

The third was a follow up to this tweet which said: “I hate them. Misogynists and homophobes. F*** em.”

He said he was questioned and released with a bail condition that he must not go on Twitter.

He also said that after being checked by a nurse while in custody, his blood pressure had reached ‘stroke territory’, and he was escorted to A&E where he spent eight hours under observation.

Describing his arrest on his blog, Linehan wrote: "The moment I stepped off the plane at Heathrow, five armed police officers were waiting.

"Not one, not two—five. They escorted me to a private area and told me I was under arrest for three tweets.

"I was arrested at an airport like a terrorist, locked in a cell like a criminal, taken to hospital because the stress nearly killed me, and banned from speaking online—all because I made jokes that upset some psychotic crossdressers.

"To me, this proves one thing beyond doubt: the UK has become a country that is hostile to freedom of speech, hostile to women, and far too accommodating to the demands of violent, entitled, abusive men who have turned the police into their personal goon squad."

Mr Linehan is facing a trial at Westminster magistrates’ court on Thursday this week over two separate charges – one of harassing Sophia Brooks, a transgender activist, on social media and another of damaging Brooks’s mobile phone in October.