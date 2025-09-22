Heartbroken father pays tribute to daughter, 2, as mum charged with toddler's murder
The father of a toddler allegedly raped and murdered by her mother and a man living at their address has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his “princess.”
Isabelle Rose Welsh died following an incident on Hartington Close, Thornaby, Teesside, on September 13, Cleveland Police said.
Police were called to the property following reports of concerns for young Isabelle Rose’s welfare.
The next day, a woman, aged 25, and a man, 21, were arrested in connection with the death.
Isabelle's mum, Alexandra Walker and 21-year-old Harrison Simpson have now appeared in court charged with her death.
Both face charges of murder and causing or allowing the death of a child, while Simpson has also been hit with rape charges.
In a statement shared via Cleveland Police, the toddler's family said: “Rest in peace Isabelle, fly high little girl. Forever two.”
A spokesperson for the force added: "Her family are devastated by her death.
"They have asked for privacy as they begin to grieve the unimaginable loss of a child.
"Specialist officers are supporting the family and our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time."
In a tribute shared with local media, Isabelle’s heartbroken family added: "She was always full of smiles.
"Isabelle loved to watch Peppa Pig as that was her comfort show. She also loved her dummies and dancing."
Her father, Josh, added: "Rest in peace Isabelle. Daddy loves you all the world and back."
Walker and Simpson have had plea hearings set for November 6.
Until Monday this week, an order had been put in place banning Isabelle from being identified.
However, Judge Francis Laird, KC has lifted the ban.
Speaking on Monday, he said: "There is no requirement for a reporting restriction as the alleged victim in this case is deceased."
A statement from the force released after Isabelle’s death read: "Officers were called to Hartington Close at around 4.20pm on Saturday 13th September following concerns for the welfare of a two-year-old child.
"The child was taken to hospital where she very sadly passed away.
"Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and detectives have launched an investigation.
"Our thoughts are with the family of the child during this very difficult time.
"A 25-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the child’s death and they are being questioned."