Isabelle Rose Welsh. Picture: Handout

By Henry Moore

The father of a toddler allegedly raped and murdered by her mother and a man living at their address has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his “princess.”

Alexandra Walker has been charged with murder. Picture: Facebook

Isabelle's mum, Alexandra Walker and 21-year-old Harrison Simpson have now appeared in court charged with her death. Both face charges of murder and causing or allowing the death of a child, while Simpson has also been hit with rape charges. In a statement shared via Cleveland Police, the toddler's family said: “Rest in peace Isabelle, fly high little girl. Forever two.” A spokesperson for the force added: "Her family are devastated by her death. "They have asked for privacy as they begin to grieve the unimaginable loss of a child. "Specialist officers are supporting the family and our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time." In a tribute shared with local media, Isabelle’s heartbroken family added: "She was always full of smiles. "Isabelle loved to watch Peppa Pig as that was her comfort show. She also loved her dummies and dancing." Her father, Josh, added: "Rest in peace Isabelle. Daddy loves you all the world and back."

Harrison Simpson faces rape charges. Picture: Facebook