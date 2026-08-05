John Collins and Samantha Collins died last month after the pair got into difficulty while fishing

John Peter Collins, 66, and Samantha Adele Collins, 32, from Doncaster, were pulled from the water at Fistral Beach. . Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A father and daughter drowned after he desperately tried to save her while the pair were fishing during a holiday to Cornwall, an inquest has heard.

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John Collins, 66, and Samantha Collins, 32, from Doncaster, were pulled from the water at Fistral Beach in Newquay on Sunday 26 July. Emergency services were called to the beach at around 9.45pm that evening following reports that two people had been recovered from the water. But despite the efforts of medics, the pair both died at the scene. Read more: Urgent search launched for boy, 13, who got into difficulty while swimming in the sea Read more: Rain-starved England to see heatwave continue - as Wales gets welcome respite after driest July in 190 years

A stock image of Fistral Beach. Picture: Getty

Retired technical engineer Mr Collins had been on holiday with his daughter and his wife Adele Collins, Samantha's mother, at the time. Assistant coroner Emma Hillson told Cornwall Coroner's Court on Tuesday that the provisional cause of death was drowning. Ms Hillson said: "Samantha Collins was on holiday with her family in Newquay. She and her father were fishing on rocks when Samantha was dragged into the sea. "John tried to save her, but very sadly was unable to so and they both lost their lives." Post-mortem examinations were performed at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Treliske on July 29.

Fistral Beach (stock image). Picture: Getty

The coroner added: "Given the reported circumstances of the death, and the provisional cause of death, I have reason to suspect the death may be as a result of an unnatural cause. "I am going to adjourn for a provisional full hearing date of July 19 2027 at 10am, with a time estimate of three hours "This will be a joint inquest." The force said at the time that the family are seeking to recover a handbag Ms Collins was carrying when she entered the water which is believed to contain items of sentimental value. It is described as leather-style with a shoulder strap, orange or peach in colour and approximately 30cm by 30cm in size.

Post-mortem examinations were carried out at Royal Cornwall Hospital. Picture: Alamy

A spokeswoman for the force said: "A father and daughter sadly died following an incident at Fistral Beach, Newquay, on Sunday evening. "Police were called by the South Western Ambulance Service at around 9.45pm on 26 July after reports that two people had been recovered from the water. "Coastguard rescue teams from Newquay, Padstow and St Agnes attended the scene, alongside Newquay RNLI lifeboats and a HM Coastguard helicopter." Multiple emergency vehicles and a helicopter were deployed to the scene and a cordon was put in place but has since come down.