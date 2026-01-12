The court heard how the youngster will now "require life-long care and support in daily life"

By Danielle de Wolfe

A father has been jailed for 35 years after admitting the attempted murder of his child after he 'flung' the infant at the television.

Rhydian Jamieson, 28, left the infant with life-changing injuries - including a fractured skull - after the assault at a property in Ceredigion in January last year. Swansea Crown Court heard Jamieson "snapped" and had "flung" the baby at a television set before fleeing. Sentencing Jamieson on Monday, Judge Paul Thomas KC said the defendant, who refused to attend the hearing, had "no remorse" for his actions. He said: "It was a fit of uncontrolled temper, probably because the baby was simply crying, in the way that babies do." "It was clear that the baby needed immediate and urgent medical attention… You did not even bother to check whether the baby was alive. "Like the coward that you are, you just left (the baby) there, concealed under a duvet. "That, in my view, was an act of the most horrendous callousness."

The baby, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was discovered lying face down under a duvet by family members, bloodied and bruised, and suffering from a fractured skull. Jamieson fled the scene and made phone calls to friends in which he said “I think I’ve killed someone”. The court heard he described having “lost it” and said he had “flung (the baby) at the telly”. “I’m going to be on the news as a baby killer,” he said. Swansea Crown Court heard the child had irreversible brain damage and would require support for life as a result of the injuries. Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, said: “(The baby) did survive these injuries, despite them being life-threatening. “But the effect upon (the baby) has been extremely life-changing. “(The baby) will require life-long care and support in daily life.” In a statement to the court, the baby’s mother said: “You are nothing but a spiteful, disgusting person. “What has happened has completely changed my life and (my child’s) life forever. “You have caused us all an unimaginable amount of pain and suffering. “I live every day not knowing if (my child) will be able to walk, talk or live an independent life.“I feel robbed of the chance just to be a normal young mum. “The impact on me and my child will last for the rest of our lives."

