A father who was facing decades in prison after leaving his daughter to die in a hot car has been found dead.

Christopher Scholtes, 38, left toddler Parker napping in the car on a day in July last year where temperatures reached 32C.

He failed to appear at a court hearing on Wednesday and was later found dead inside a home in Phoenix, Arizona.

He faced up to 30 years behind bars with no possibility of parole.

Last month it emerged in court that he had left his daughter napping inside the car with the air-conditioning on but lost track of time.

