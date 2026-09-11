Udhyam Amin, 64, from Surrey, who was left with life-threatening sepsis after getting food poisoning from a roast chicken dinner. Picture: PA

By StephenRigley

A man was given just hours to live after a roast dinner led to him developing sepsis.

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Udhyam Amin’s recovery was hailed as a miracle by his family, who described him as a “cat with nine lives”. The 64-year-old, from Kingswood in Surrey, went to A&E with suspected food poisoning in February after having a roast chicken dinner in a pub. Doctors at St Helier Hospital in south London told him he was infected with the bacteria campylobacter. Mr Amin was soon rushed to the resuscitation room where his blood pH fell dangerously low and he suffered a cardiac arrest.

He was placed on a ventilator in intensive care, with medics warning his family he had developed sepsis and may only have hours to live. Mr Amin’s daughter Parisha Bains, a surgical registrar at Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We were told he had gone into sepsis and multi-organ failure. Most of his critical organs had shut down. But he made it through the night and that wasn’t expected. “It felt like our world had fallen apart. Nothing prepares you for hearing that the person you love may not make it through the day.” Campylobacter is the most common cause of food poisoning in the UK. It causes sickness, diarrhoea, tummy pain and fever, and symptoms begin within a few hours or days of eating food that is infected. It usually gets better when patients rest and replace fluids, but can lead to sepsis in rare cases. After spending a little over two weeks in an induced coma, Mr Amin is now well and back working.

His family have described Udhyam as being like a 'cat with nine lives' and have hailed the care provided by doctors at St Helier Hospital in London. Picture: PA