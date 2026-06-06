A man who stabbed a 32-year-old to death over a debt has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 17 years, police said.

Fawaz Abdulkareem, 36, fatally stabbed Daniel Manuel at his flat on Bondway, Vauxhall, on July 5 last year, the Metropolitan Police said after his sentencing on Friday.

Mr Manuel and Abdulkareem had spent the evening at a nightclub, returning with a group of friends to Abdulkareem’s flat in the early hours of the morning.

It was after an argument about money that Mr Manuel was stabbed three times with a kitchen knife, the force added.

Following the attack, Abdulkareem left the flat with the knife still in the waistband of his trousers, taking his T-shirt off and using it to disguise the weapon when he reported Mr Manuel’s injuries to staff in the communal lobby, the Met said.

When Abdulkareem realised emergency services were on their way, he tried to dispose of the blade out the window on the 14th floor, but one of the responding officers noticed Mr Manuel’s blood on his clothing and arrested him at the scene.

Abdulkareem alleged that he had acted in self-defence, but the nature of Mr Manuel’s injuries suggested he had most likely been stabbed while his back was turned, police said.