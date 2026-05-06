Nielson starred opposite John Cleese in the classic sitcom set in Basil Fawlty’s chaotic Torquay hotel.

John Cleese as Basil Fawlty with actress Claire Nielson. Picture: BBC

By Alice Padgett

Actress Claire Nielson, who appeared in a well-known episode of Fawlty Towers, has died at the age of 89.

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Nielson starred opposite John Cleese in the classic sitcom set in Basil Fawlty’s chaotic Torquay hotel. She played Mrs Hamilton in the popular episode Waldorf Salad, in which her character arrives with her American husband, who later clashes with Basil Fawlty over the dish that gives the episode its name. The episode, from the second series of Fawlty Towers, ends with Basil throwing his guests out of the hotel. Nielson later said her agent had been unhappy that she had accepted the role, fearing it might damage her career. She said: “Back then, pretty young women who did light entertainment stopped being offered dramatic parts but I’d always preferred comedy, so I didn’t care.” Read More: Nedra Talley Ross dies age 80: Tributes paid to last surviving member of The Ronettes Read More: Prince William reveals his three children 'literally love' 1970s sitcom Fawlty Towers

Claire Nielson in Waldorf Salad episode in Fawlty Towers. Picture: BBC

The Scottish actress also appeared regularly in sketches on The Two Ronnies, and had credits including The Dick Emery Show and Upstairs, Downstairs. Her Glasgow background also helped her win a prominent role in the long-running Scottish Hogmanay programme Scotch and Wry alongside Rikki Fulton. Over the course of her career, she appeared in television dramas including Z-Cars, Taggart and Monarch of the Glen. She also took on film roles, including Barbara Grant in the 1971 adaptation of Kidnapped. Nielson had a major part in the 1960s crime series Ghost Squad and appeared in numerous stage productions.

Claire Nielson with Dennis Vance, May 5th 1962. Picture: Alamy

Claire Nielson, May 7th 1971. Picture: Getty