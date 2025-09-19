Fawlty Towers fans are celebrating the TV comedy’s 50th anniversary this week in the best way they know… rewatching the 12 classic episodes.

John Cleese starred in and co-wrote the farce, set around a Torquay hotel, alongside his then-wife and co-star Connie Booth, while Prunella Scales and Andrew Sachs also starred.

The legendary show was first broadcast on September 19, 1975, and six episodes aired, with another six being broadcast in 1979.

And, despite enduring talks of a resurrection and a West End stage show being held in its name since 2016, that was that.

Even so, the show is still regularly top of all-time best comedy lists and has a 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cleese starred as the bad-tempered Basil Fawlty who struggled to keep the hotel running alongside his wife Sybil (Scales), chamber maid Polly (Booth), and chef Manuel (Sachs).

The cynical lead is one of the most-loved and best-known of British TV comedy characters, and was written by Cleese after a real-life encounter at a Torquay hotel.