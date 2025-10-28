Prunella Scales, best known for her role as Sybil in Fawlty Towers, has died at the age of 93.

Her Fawlty Towers character was the long-suffering wife of Basil Fawlty, played by John Cleese, in a show that won the Bafta for best scripted comedy in 1976.

The actress died “peacefully at home in London yesterday”, her family said.

According to her sons Samuel and Joseph, she was watching the classic British comedy "the day before she died".

A statement from her sons Samuel and Joseph said: “Our darling mother Prunella Scales died peacefully at home in London yesterday. She was 93.

"Although dementia forced her retirement from a remarkable acting career of nearly 70 years, she continued to live at home.

"We would like to thank all those who gave Pru such wonderful care at the end of her life: her last days were comfortable, contented and surrounded by love.”

Ms Scales is survived by two sons and one stepdaughter, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2013 and her death comes 50 years on from when Fawlty Towers first appeared on screens.

Ms Scales also played Queen Elizabeth II in Alan Bennett’s A Question of Attribution and, in 1973, Scales teamed up with Ronnie Barker in the series Seven Of One, also for the BBC.

