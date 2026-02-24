The FTSE 100 held steady on Tuesday, closing pretty much as it started for the second day in a row despite concerns surrounding AI disruption and tariffs.

The FTSE 100 index closed down just 4.15 points at 10,680.59.

The FTSE 250 ended down 45.61 points, 0.2%, at 23,501.04, and the AIM All-Share closed down 0.73 of a point, 0.1%, at 815.53.

Earnings were in focus in London with Convatec and Croda finding favour. Less so for Standard Chartered, despite declaring a bumper dividend.

Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell, said: “While investors looked a bit dazed from a wobbly start to the trading week, market movements on Tuesday would suggest they’re regaining their balance rather than falling over.”

Convatec jumped 10% after raising mid-term guidance and reporting broadly in-line annual results.

The London-based medical products and technologies provider thinks growth is “set to accelerate”, driven by “successful implementation of our strategy, recent product launches and our rich product pipeline. Faster growth will also be supported by higher growth capex .”

As a result, the firm increased its organic revenue growth target to a range of 6% to 8% for 2027, from 5% to 7% previously.

Bank of America said the 2027 guide suggests around a 7% lift to consensus, while Panmure Liberum analyst Seb Jantet said the results should act as a “positive catalyst for the share price”.

Mr Jantet said earnings should remind investors that “despite a lot of noise around reimbursement, the company is still delivering dependable double-digit earnings growth”.

Croda was also in demand, rising 7.6%.

The Yorkshire-based speciality chemicals maker expects its profit margin to widen as it reported higher sales for 2025.

Sales rose 4.4% to £1.7 billion in 2025 from £1.63 billion the year prior, ahead of company-compiled consensus of £1.68 billion.

Adjusted pre-tax profit improved 8.4% to £276.2 million from £260 million, ahead of consensus of £267.8 million.

Looking ahead to 2028, Croda expects compound annual growth in revenue between 3% and 6% and an adjusted operating margin that tops 20%, compared to 17.4% in 2025.

But Standard Chartered fell 1.5% as a larger buyback and stronger dividend than expected was offset by a profit miss and concerns around costs.

Analysts variously called the earnings “untidy”, “mixed” and “noisy”.

Citi analyst Andrew Coombs said it was a “mixed” set of results with an underlying pre-tax profit miss but better capital returns and reassuring 2026 targets.

Also in the red was Rentokil Initial, down 3.0%, as Deutsche Bank Research downgraded it to “hold” from “buy”.

Analyst James Beard still likes the long-term fundamentals of the business, but said that “the recent re-rating combined with potential for disappointing near-term growth as well as uncertainty around the new CEO’s plan moves us to the sideline for now”.

In European equities on Tuesday, the CAC 40 in Paris closed up 0.3%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt ended flat.

Stocks in New York were higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7%, the S&P 500 index was 0.6% higher, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.9%.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) soared 7.4% as Facebook owner Meta Platforms struck a deal worth up to 100 billion US dollars (£74 billion) to buy artificial intelligence chips from, and take a stake in, the firm.

The deal will see Meta, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, snap up a 10% shareholding in the California-based semiconductor company.

AMD’s rival chip maker, Nvidia, edged up 0.3% ahead of keenly awaited earnings after Wednesday’s close.

Mr Coatsworth said: “Investors have plenty to worry about, and Nvidia’s results on Wednesday have the potential to make or break the market depending on what it says about AI.

“The market has this year shown widespread concerns about all things linked to AI, from excessive spending to business models being disrupted, so Nvidia needs to retain its uber-bullish stance if it wants to avoid stirring the pot of worry for investors.”

The pound climbed to 1.3536 dollars on Tuesday afternoon from 1.3505 dollars at the equities close on Monday.

The euro stood lower at 1.1787 dollars from 1.1801 dollars. Against the yen, the dollar was trading higher at 155.71 yen compared to 154.33 yen.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury was flat at 4.04% on Tuesday. The yield on the US 30-year Treasury was also unchanged at 4.69%.

Back in London, Ashmore climbed 2.9% as Jefferies upgraded to “buy” from “hold”.

The broker believes the fourth quarter of 2025 marked a turning point in the emerging markets cycle, which could mark the first phase of a “potential multi-quarter recovery in Ashmore’s flow trajectory”.

But Unite slumped 14% as it forecast 2026 adjusted earnings per share between 41.5p and 43.0p, down from 47.5p in 2025, and 4% below Bloomberg consensus.

The student accommodation provider said occupancy has been pressured by more students living at home and a continued decline in international postgraduates since their peak in 2022.

Brent oil traded lower at 71.16 dollars a barrel on Tuesday afternoon from 71.96 dollars late on Monday.

Gold eased to 5,142.02 dollars an ounce from 5,216.70 dollars.

David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation, said while gold pulled back from Monday’s high, the downside “appears to be limited by concerns over US president Donald Trump’s tariff strategy and ongoing tensions in the Middle East ahead of renewed US–Iran nuclear talks”.

He added: “Fed officials have signalled caution on easing monetary policy too quickly. Yet markets continue to price in at least two 25-basis point rate cuts in 2026, which should prove a supportive backdrop for non-yielding assets.”

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Convatec, up 23.60p at 250.60p, Croda, up 227.00p at 3,212.00p, Antofagasta, up 132.00p at 4,213.00p, Halma, up 90.00p at 4,062.00p and Hikma Pharmaceuticals, up 34.00p at 1,653.00p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Melrose, down 29.40p at 640.40p, Rentokil Initial, down 13.60p at 445.70p, Rightmove, down 8.80p at 415.50p, British Land, down 8.60p at 408.40p and M&G, down 6.30p at 311.70p.

Wednesday’s global economic calendar has an inflation print in Australia overnight, eurozone CPI data and German GDP figures.

Wednesday’s domestic corporate calendar has half-year results from Johnnie Walker and Guinness owner Diageo, and full-year numbers from consumer goods firm Haleon and Asia-focused lender HSBC.

Contributed by Alliance News.