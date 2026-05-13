Waspi campaigners have confirmed they are proceeding with fresh legal action against the Government.

The Women Against State Pension Inequality group also argued that Labour’s recent local election losses should serve as a warning, with Waspi women and their families representing a significant voting bloc in marginal seats.

In January, women affected by the way changes to the state pension age were communicated were told for a second time they would not receive compensation.

A previous decision not to offer redress was reviewed after the rediscovery of a 2007 Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) evaluation, which at the time led to officials stopping sending out automatic pension forecast letters.

Waspi, which has long campaigned for compensation, said in March that lawyers would raise “legal errors” with the Government and give its lawyers 14 days to respond.

Campaigners are now seeking a fresh High Court challenge and said that Waspi are in the early stages of doing this.

Angela Madden, chair of the Waspi campaign, said: “The Government has had every opportunity to do the right thing for Waspi women.

“Instead, they have made a political choice that risks alienating voters in hundreds of marginal seats across the country.”

She said that after recent Labour local election losses “the party now has a clear choice: listen to Waspi women and compensate them fairly, or face the consequences at the next general election.”

Ms Madden added: “We will not be ignored, and we will not give up this fight.”

A report by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman has previously suggested compensation ranging between £1,000 and £2,950 could be appropriate for each of those affected by the way state pension changes had been communicated.

A spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said in March: “The Secretary of State set out the Government’s position in his oral statement to Parliament, including acceptance of maladministration and apology to the women affected.

“Our focus now is on delivering an action plan to implement lessons learned in how DWP communicates state pension matters going forward.”