Images released by police showing Bowie allegedly buying bomb-making parts. Picture: FBI

By Alex Storey

A woman in New York has been arrested by the FBI for allegedly planning to bomb the New York State Capitol in a plot against US lawmakers.

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Jessica Bowie is accused of previously pledging allegiance to ISIS and has subsequently been charged with providing material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organisation. Prosecutors allege that the 35-year-old, from Albany, New York, had "repeatedly surveilled the building" in advance, and carried a fake bomb and a defective gun. FBI special agent in charge of the Albany field office, Craig Tremaroli, said she wanted "to destroy as much of the building as possible and kill the senators while they are meeting". Read more: Moment French police are attacked before using knives to stop dinghy filled with migrants from reaching UK Read more: Female teacher accused of sexual relationships with two schoolboys insists she was 'just being friendly'

"I want to destroy as much...as possible."



FBI Special Agent Craig Tremaroli details the disturbing words of Jessica Bowie, who's accused of planning an explosive attack on the NY Capitol in Albany.



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She also "arranged to have an explosive device made out to carry this attack, even purchasing several of the required materials herself", Mr Tremaroli added. Bowie discussed her plans with FBI informants and spent weeks with agents posing as IS members, it is alleged. Prosecutors claim she visited the building at least five times on reconnaissance missions ahead of the attack and as part of her plot, she planned to use a food delivery bag to hide her bomb. Bowie, who was also allegedly given $200 (£147) by agents to buy bomb making material from a hardware shop, was arrested on Wednesday.

The New York State Capitol. Picture: Alamy