The FBI chief reportedly fired the agent on Wednesday, suggesting the flag represented a "political" message

FBI Director Kash Patel Testifies In Hearings On Capitol Hill. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

FBI director Kash Patel has reportedly fired a trainee over his choice to display the gay pride flag on his desk.

The trainee agent, was sent a letter by the bureau on Wednesday that suggested the flag represented a "political" message. The trainee was previously appointed to an FBI field office in California last year, with the letter, signed by Mr Patel, suggesting the flag sent an improper message. Three people familiar with the matter say the incident took place during his time in California while he was working under President Joe Biden. According to MSNBC, the letter cited President Donald Trump’s Constitutional powers to dismiss federal agents.

FBI Director Kash Patel signed the letter firing the trainee. Picture: Alamy

It's a justification that has been used several times in recent weeks to dismiss employees at both the Department of Justice and FBI. A number of the earlier dismissals are currently being challenged by fired employees in a series of lawsuits. "You are being summarily dismissed from your position as a New Agent Trainee at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, and removed from the federal service," read the letter. "After reviewing the facts and circumstances and considering your probationary status, I have determined that you exercised poor judgment with an inappropriate display of political signage in your work area during your previous assignment in the Los Angeles Field Office," Patel wrote.

a rainbow flag was placed on the desk of the employee according to reports. Picture: Alamy